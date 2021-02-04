Ted Cruz, ‘Princess Bride’ star Cary Elwes continue their Twitter duel: ‘You miserable ROUS’

The feud isn’t over between Cary Elwes and Ted Cruz.

The British actor and Texas Republican U.S. senator took to Twitter on Wednesday where they exchanged jabs at each other. The pair have been firing back at each other since last year.

".@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable?" tweeted the 58-tear-old who starred in the 1987 film by Rob Reiner.

"I think not, you miserable ROUS," the star added.

SETH ROGEN, TED CRUZ GET INTO TWITTER FEUD OVER WALT DISNEY'S LEGACY

"ROUS" refers to one of the monsters in the Oscar-nominated film, or "rodents of unusual size."

Elwes’ tweet came in response to a comment Cruz made on his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz."

"Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys," said the 50-year-old. "Whether it’s Thanos or go to ‘Watchmen.’ The view of the Left is people are a disease."

Cruz, a major fan of "The Princess Bride" who is known for reciting entire scenes from the film, responded to Elwes’ tweet with a personally autographed photo of the actor wearing his Westley costume.

TED CRUZ SLAMS 'RICH' SETH ROGEN AFTER ACTOR CALLS HIM A 'FASCIST' IN SPAT OVER BIDEN'S PARIS CLIMATE PLEDGE

"Does this mean you want your picture back?" Cruz asked.

Back in September, several of the film’s cast reunited for a virtual table read that benefited the Wisconsin Democratic Party and Joe Biden’s bid for president.

"Inconceivable," Elwes tweeted, announcing the event.

Cruz wasn’t happy with the Man in Black’s declaration.

DAVE BAUTISTA, ALYSSA MILANO SHARE PETITION CALLING FOR SEN. TED CRUZ TO BE EXPELLED FROM SENATE

"Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering," he responded. "My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now."

The event raised $4.3 million, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Mandy Patinkin, who starred as swordsman Inigo Montoya in "The Princess Bride," spoke to the New York Times in 2015 when Cruz was running for the Republican presidential nomination. Cruz is known for repeatedly quoting his character’s line: "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This man is not putting forth ideas that are at the heart of what the movie is all about," said Patinkin, 68. "I would love for Senator Cruz, and everyone creating fear-mongering and hatred, to consider creating hope, optimism and love. Open your arms to these people, these refugees trying to get into our country, and open your hearts."