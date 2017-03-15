Mandy Patinkin in tears following Jake Gyllenhaal performance

There were tears backstage at “Sunday in the Park With George” when Mandy Patinkin— who starred in the original production in 1984 — met Jake Gyllenhaal who is currently playing the role on Broadway.

Said a spy, “After the show, Patinkin encountered Jake . . . Patinkin grabbed him into a tight embrace and both actors burst into tears.”

Patinkin joked, “I managed to keep it together during the whole show, but I knew I wasn’t getting out of here without a good cry.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.