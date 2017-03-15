Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Mandy Patinkin in tears following Jake Gyllenhaal performance

By | New York Post
Jake Gyllenhaal, left, reprises Mandy Patinkin's role in Broadway's 'Sunday in the Park With George.'

There were tears backstage at “Sunday in the Park With George” when Mandy Patinkin— who starred in the original production in 1984 — met Jake Gyllenhaal who is currently playing the role on Broadway.

Said a spy, “After the show, Patinkin encountered Jake . . . Patinkin grabbed him into a tight embrace and both actors burst into tears.”

Patinkin joked, “I managed to keep it together during the whole show, but I knew I wasn’t getting out of here without a good cry.”

