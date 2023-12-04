Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers

Packers fans troll Taylor Swift at Lambeau Field: 'We wanna see Simone'

Swift saw the Chiefs fall to the Packers 27-19

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce with Brittany Mahomes in Green Bay Video

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce with Brittany Mahomes in Green Bay

Taylor Swift arrived in style at the Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday with Brittany Mahomes. (Credit: SNAP 180 MEDIA)

Green Bay Packers fans came to Lambeau Field with some creative signs as the team hosted Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Fans made sure they were seen supporting quarterback Jordan Love and Simone Biles, who was on the sidelines to support her husband, Green Bay defensive back Jonathan Owens. Signs read anything from "#10 is writing his own love story" to "We wanna see Simone."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan Love fan

A fan holds up a sign supporting quarterback Jordan Love, #10 of the Green Bay Packers, during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Jordan Love runs off the field

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, #10, celebrates with fans as he heads to the locker room after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Another fan asked when Swift was going to play at Lambeau Field.

Swift entered the stadium earlier in the night flanked by Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany. The two were seen in a suite together cheering on Kansas City.

FROM OUTKICK: 49ERS DOMINATION OF EAGLES FIRES STARTING GUN ON PREVIOUSLY DORMANT CHASE FOR HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE

Fans support Simone Biles

Green Bay Packers against the Kansas City Chiefs during their football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Fan in their Love era

A fan holds a sign referencing pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Taylor Swift fan in Green Bay

A fan of the Green Bay Packers holds up a sign for Taylor Swift during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, their winning streak with Swift in attendance came to an end as Kansas City fell to Green Bay 27-19. Love threw three touchdown passes, including two to Christian Watson in the victory.

"Obviously I've had this game circled for a long time," Love said, recalling his first career game against the Chiefs when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19. "This was my first start and I obviously didn't play how I wanted to the first game. To be able to see these guys and get the victory is huge."

TEXANS' CJ STROUD ON ALTERCATION WITH BRONCOS LINEBACKER: 'I'M NOT GOING TO LET SOMEBODY JUST COME PUSH ME'

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift, left, and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Simone Biles smiles

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Green Bay lost their first four games of the season but have picked it up with four wins out of their last five games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They're coming together," Packers coach Matt LeFleur said. "They're working. They're getting better. They're playing faster, playing more confident."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.