Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn reveals how he handles high-profile relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly been dating for over two years but rarely speak publicly about each other.

The British actor, 28, recently opened up about his private life not being so private anymore and how he deals with "extra noise."

“I just don’t really engage with anything that I don’t want to engage with,” Alwyn told ET, vaguing referencing his relationship with Swift, 29.

“And so if there’s any kind of extra noise about things that I’m not so interested in, I’ll just turn it off. And so it just disappears, to a degree," he added.

The couple supposedly met at the Met Gala in 2016, began dating in October 2017 and then were photographed together in Nashville, Tenn., and New York City — two cities where Swift has homes.

One of Swift's closest friends, Ed Sheeran, seemingly confirmed their relationship, telling Capital London's Breakfast Show in October 2017 of Alwyn, "He's really nice... Really, really friendly, really good dude."

In September 2018, Alwyn mentioned Swift for the first time while speaking to British Vogue. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he said. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work.”

In August 2019, the musician mirrored his comments when speaking with The Guardian about why she hasn’t been flaunting her new relationship.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she said. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world.”

Swift continued, “That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

Most recently, they were photographed walking to the "Saturday Night Live" afterparty when Swift performed on Oct. 6.