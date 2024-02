Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Even Adam Sandler sometimes gets nervous when meeting A-list celebrities.

Most notably, Taylor Swift. The "Spaceman" actor revealed he gets a "little f---ing jumpy" around the pop star in a new interview.

"Taylor Swift because of what she means to my kids, I get a little f---ing jumpy, because I don't want to blow it for my kids," Sandler said during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." "I talk a little too loud. I don't act as cool as I can."

"I can see that," O'Brien responded, noting how famous Swift has become. "I mean, she's this whole other level now."

Sandler compared Swift to The Beatles, specifically how people knew all of their songs.

"People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, f---, so many smash hits. There's not a word my kids don't know."

O'Brien admitted his daughter knows all of Swift's songs as well.

"I know them too, by the way," Sandler quipped, before adding, "but they know them inside and out. But remember The Beatles… every single song on the record you knew — that's Taylor Swift too. There's not a song you skip. You go, ‘Oh that one's pretty cool.'"

Swift has cemented her place among The Beatles after breaking multiple records set by the band. In July 2023, the "Midnights" singer matched one of the band's most impressive records — having three songs from three different albums within the Billboard Hot 100.

At that time, "I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)" on "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" landed at No. 5, "Cruel Summer" from "Lover" at No. 9, and "Karma" with Ice Spice from "Midnights" at No. 10.

The Beatles also accomplished this feat in February 1964, according to Forbes.

"I Want To Hold Your Hand" from "Meet The Beatles" as No. 1, "She Loves You" from "The Beatles' Second Album" at No. 2, and "Please Please Me" from "Introducing... The Beatles" at No. 6.

Swift is currently on the international leg of her "Eras Tour." She is set to take the stage for six nights in Singapore.

She has broken a handful of records on this tour. Most recently, Swift performed to her largest audience of 96,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground — an accomplishment she did three nights in a row.

