Shawn Mendes pens Taylor Swift's TIME 100 tribute, calls singer a 'wonderful person'

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes wrote a touching tribute for fellow musician Taylor Swift as part of Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people list, which was released Wednesday.

The 29-year-old singer — who was named one of the publication’s most influential people along with other big names such as Ariana Grande, President Trump, Michelle Obama, Emilia Clarke and Glenn Close, among dozens of others — first met Mendes, 20, when he joined her for a few performances on Swift's “1989” tour, per Buzzfeed. The two have since become friends.

TIM TEBOW PRAISES CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES' 'STRONG FAITH,' 'INCREDIBLE HEARTS' IN TIME 100 TRIBUTE

“I’ve been a Taylor Swift fan for as long as I can remember. But it wasn’t until I met and got to know her that I understood how wonderful a person she truly is,” Mendes began.

“Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her—her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible. She’s the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that’s why her music connects so well,” he continued.

The “In My Blood” singer added he learned after joining Swift for a few “1989” tour dates that “the magic of Taylor Swift doesn’t come from the lights, dancers or fireworks (although all of that is incredible) but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her.”

The singer specifically referenced Swift’s 2008 hit “Love Story” — a song he said makes those who listen to it want to “text every person [they] know to say how much [they] love them.”

TIME'S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE ISSUE INCLUDES TAYLOR SWIFT, ARIANA GRANDE, DWAYNE JOHNSON AND MORE

“The feeling is so thick, you feel like you could reach out and grab it to keep forever," he added.

"Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything. It’s so rare and so special,” Mendes went on to write, before concluding: “If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it’s that.”