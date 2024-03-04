Taylor Swift possibly related to iconic American poet

Taylor Swift is possibly related to the 19th century poet Emily Dickinson.

Swift, 34, and Dickinson share a relative from the 17th century.

"Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift’s 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson’s 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut)," Ancestry.com told "TODAY."

"Taylor Swift’s ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line."

Swift once mentioned Emily Dickinson while explaining the different categories of songwriting she feels her lyrics fall into: Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.

"If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre," the "Midnights" singer said while accepting Nashville Songwriters Association International's Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award in 2022.

A representative for Swift did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment on her possible ancestry.

Swift's ninth studio album, "Evermore," also seemingly includes references to Dickinson.

The album was announced on Dec. 10, 2020 — Dickinson's birthday.

The title is also similar to a word used in Dickinson's poem, "One Sister Have I in Our House." The poet used the word "forevermore."

The Associated press contributed to this report.