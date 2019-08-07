Taylor Swift to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, the network announced.

MTV said Wednesday that the pop star will hit the stage on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

MTV VMAS 2019: ARIANA GRANDE AND TAYLOR SWIFT SCORE 10 NOMINATIONS EACH

Swift and Ariana Grande are the most nominated acts, competing for 10 awards each. Swift's nominations include video of the year, song of the year, best visual effects and more.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S FEUD WITH SCOOTER BRAUN: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE BIG MACHINE RECORDS DEAL

The VMAs will be three days after Swift releases her seventh album, "Lover." Her gay pride anthem, "You Need to Calm Down," is nominated for video of the year along with Grande's "thank u, next," Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road," 21 Savage and J. Cole's "A Lot," and Jonas Brothers' "Sucker."

The show will be hosted by comedian-actor Sebastian Maniscalco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.