Taylor Swift not amused by Jo Koy's Golden Globes joke, her fans irate at NY Times op-ed questioning sexuality

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'BAD BLOOD' - Taylor Swift’s Golden Globes night: singer unimpressed by host Jo Koy’s joke, reunites with Selena Gomez. Continue reading here…

‘ETHICS OUT THE WINDOW’ - Taylor Swift fans go scorched earth on NY Times after op-ed questions her sexuality. Continue reading here…

‘ALWAYS WORRIED’ - Barry Manilow says hiding his sexuality was a 'burden': 'Didn't want my career to go away.' Continue reading here…

‘NOT A NICE GUY’ - Sally Field slams longtime boyfriend Burt Reynolds, says he refused to attend 1980s Oscar awards as her date. Continue reading here…

LONG LIVE THE KING - King Charles won’t abdicate like Denmark’s Queen Margrethe despite Prince William’s popularity: experts. Continue reading here…

DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS - Vin Diesel, Tommy Lee, Jermaine Jackson hit with sex abuse lawsuits under California's accountability law. Continue reading here…

'WORST YEAR OF MY LIFE' - Brandi Glanville, Linda Evangelista return to spotlight after being 'disfigured.' Continue reading here…

‘DEEPY SADDENED’ - Actor Christian Oliver remembered by wife after plane crash kills him and couple's 2 young children. Continue reading here…

'UNCULTURED SWINES' - 'Jeopardy!' fans furious after contestants fail to recognize popular musician. Continue reading here…

'YOU OUGHTA KNOW' - Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' nears 30-year anniversary: iconic album almost never happened. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube