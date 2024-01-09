Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Taylor Swift not amused by Jo Koy's Golden Globes joke, her fans irate at NY Times op-ed questioning sexuality

Prince Charles won't abdicate despite Prince William's popularity; Sally Field says her ex Burt Reynolds 'was not a nice guy'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift in a green sequin dress looks over her shoulder

Taylor Swift did not appear pleased with Jo Koy when he made a joke about her at the Golden Globes. Her fans were not happy with the NY Times for publishing an op-ed that questioned the singer's sexuality. (Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'BAD BLOOD' - Taylor Swift’s Golden Globes night: singer unimpressed by host Jo Koy’s joke, reunites with Selena Gomez. Continue reading here…

‘ETHICS OUT THE WINDOW’ - Taylor Swift fans go scorched earth on NY Times after op-ed questions her sexuality. Continue reading here… 

Barry Manilow in a red velvet suit soft smiles

Barry Manilow says concealing his sexuality was very difficult for him. (Martin Schoeller/NBC via Getty Images)

‘ALWAYS WORRIED’ - Barry Manilow says hiding his sexuality was a 'burden': 'Didn't want my career to go away.' Continue reading here… 

‘NOT A NICE GUY’ - Sally Field slams longtime boyfriend Burt Reynolds, says he refused to attend 1980s Oscar awards as her date. Continue reading here… 

LONG LIVE THE KING - King Charles won’t abdicate like Denmark’s Queen Margrethe despite Prince William’s popularity: experts. Continue reading here… 

DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS - Vin Diesel, Tommy Lee, Jermaine Jackson hit with sex abuse lawsuits under California's accountability law. Continue reading here… 

Brandi Glanville in a plunging black top with a mesh cut out split Linda Evangelista in a blouse looking at the camera

Both Brandi Glanville and Linda Evangelista have been transparent about their altered appearance. (Getty Images)

'WORST YEAR OF MY LIFE' - Brandi Glanville, Linda Evangelista return to spotlight after being 'disfigured.' Continue reading here… 

‘DEEPY SADDENED’ - Actor Christian Oliver remembered by wife after plane crash kills him and couple's 2 young children. Continue reading here… 

'UNCULTURED SWINES' - 'Jeopardy!' fans furious after contestants fail to recognize popular musician. Continue reading here… 

Alanis Morisette performing at the MTV Video Music Awards tilting her head and singing passionately

Alanis Morissette's album 'Jagged Little Pill' is one of the best selling records of all time. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images)

'YOU OUGHTA KNOW' - Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' nears 30-year anniversary: iconic album almost never happened. Continue reading here… 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending