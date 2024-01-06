'Jeopardy!' fans furious after contestants fail to recognize popular musician: 'Uncultured swines'

"Jeopardy!" fans are quick to criticize contestants for any mistakes or missed answers, and a flub that took place on an episode this week was no exception.

During the game that aired on Thursday, players were presented with a category called "New Jazz." One of the clues there read, "Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold can be heard on ‘Stay’ by this late rapper seen here." A photo was shown of Mac Miller, a popular rapper who passed away in 2018.

None of the contestants recognized Miller, and viewers took to social media to react in disbelief.

"OH MY GOD they SHOWED a PICTURE of him for the Jeopardy clue and nobody got Mac Miller?!?" one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Yesterday, someone posted, "Last night on Jeopardy no one knew who Mac Miller was and I was v upset."

Some people seemed to get even more upset at the contestants' failure to name the rapper, with one person writing, "The clue on Jeopardy just now had a PHOTO of mac miller and none of these f---- even had a guess. SMH."

"Jus watched three mfers on jeopardy not know who Mac Miller is. N these uncultured swines think they’re smart. They all should lose their winnings for such crimes," another post read.

While Miller's music may not be everyone's cup of tea, it's undeniable that he was massively successful. Several of his songs were so popular that they went platinum, including hits like "Self Care" and "Weekend."

His personal life made news frequently as well. From 2016 to 2018, he dated pop superstar Ariana Grande. He appeared on a hit single of hers, "The Way.

On Sept. 7, 2018, Miller, real name Malcolm James Myers McCormick, was found unresponsive in his home in Los Angeles. He was declared dead shortly afterward, and an autopsy later found that he had accidentally overdosed on a lethal cocktail of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. He was 26.

Stephen Andrew Walter, Ryan Michael Reavis and Cameron James Pettit were each charged with supplying drugs to Miller.

Walter was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison and five years of supervised release in 2022 for distributing the fentanyl that played a hand in Miller's death. He had sold the fentanyl to Reavis, who was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison that same year.

After procuring the drug from Walter, Reavis sold them to Pettit, who then allegedly sold them to Miller. Prosecutors have argued that Miller believed the fentanyl was actually oxycodone, and his mother stated in court at Walter's sentencing that her son never would have knowingly taken fentanyl and that "he wanted to live and was excited about the future."

Pettit hasn't been sentenced or convicted of his charges related to Miller's overdose.