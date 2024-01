Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Sally Field is airing some dirty laundry from her relationship with longtime boyfriend Burt Reynolds.

In an upcoming book called "50 Oscar Nights" by Dave Karger, the actress says Reynolds was jealous of her rising stardom after her role in the 1979 film, "Norma Rae," according to People magazine.

Field recalled that she wanted to attend the Cannes Film Festival in support of the film and that the late actor was not supportive.

"He said, ‘You don’t think you’re going to win anything, do you?'" Field recalled, according to an excerpt shared by People.

Field added, "He really was not a nice guy around me then." She then said Reynolds refused to attend the 1980 Oscars Awards as her date.

Sally said she "didn’t know what to do" about not having a date for the 52nd Academy Awards. Ultimately, Field attended the award show with actor David Steinberg and his now-ex-wife, Judy.

Field said, "Then David said, ‘Well, for God’s sakes, we’ll take you.’ He and Judy made it a big celebration. They picked me up in a limousine and had champagne in the car. They made it just wonderful fun."

Field took home the Oscar for best actress. She would become a two-time Oscar winner in 1985 for her role in "Places in the Heart."

Reynolds and Field had an off-and-on relationship after meeting on the first "Smokey and the Bandit" film.

This is not the first time Sally has spoken out about her relationship with Burt. The actor died in September 2018 from a heart attack.

In December 2022, Field revealed her least favorite on-screen kisser throughout her illustrious acting career was none other than the American sex symbol with whom she once had a relationship.

During an appearance on Bravo’s "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Field was hesitant at first.

"Should I really name names? This is going to be a shocker, so hold on, folks," she said ahead of the reveal. "It’s Burt Reynolds."

The answer drew an immediate gasp from audience members and a "Really?" from the host.

Guest star Idina Menzel ("Frozen," "Enchanted") also swiftly burst into laughter.

Reynolds and Field shared several on-screen kisses in 1977’s "Smokey and the Bandit," a road action-comedy film in which the Bandit (Reynolds) picks up hitchhiking bride-to-be Carrie (Field).

"Weren’t you dating at the time?" Cohen asked, referencing their four-year relationship between 1976 and 1980.

"It was just not something he did very well," Field continued.

"Isn’t that something," Cohen added, nodding his head.

After a brief pause, Field said she could provide details but brushed her own suggestion off by saying, "You probably don’t want to hear it."

"I kind of do," the host interjected. "The tongue? The tongue?" he asked.

Field modestly summarized the problem as too much drool.

"No, we’re not totally involved [with the kiss], it was just a lot of drooling," she said.

"Wow, all right," said Cohen laughingly, somewhat shocked. "Thank you for sharing, Sally," he added. "I appreciate it, I really do."

Before Reynold’s passing in 2018 at the age of 82, he said Field was still the love of his life.

"My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart for as long as I live," Field said at the time.