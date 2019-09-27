Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are set to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour this holiday season.

The 12-city tour will kick off on Dec. 1 in Tampa, Fla.

The star-studded lineup -- which varies by city -- features a handful of artists including: Billie Eilish, BTS, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Normani, Charlie Puth, French Montana, Dan + Shay and Monsta X.

Fans will get a chance to see the tour at the following stops: Inglewood, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Atlanta, according to iHeartMedia, which announced the new on Friday.

The Dec. 13 show at New York's Madison Square Garden -- which is the only stop at which Swift, 29, will perform -- will be live-streamed on CWTV.com, the CW app and iHeartRadio stations, and it'll air on the CW Network on Dec. 19.

The tour will end on Dec. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 11.