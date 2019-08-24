Fans keep singing after Jonas Brothers cut Toronto concert short

The “Happiness” ended for Jonas Brothers fans in Toronto when the group had to cut their show short.

“Toronto we’re so sorry we didn’t get to play our last two songs,” they tweeted Friday night. “Unfortunately there was an unforeseen technical difficulty and our production team advised we end the show. Thank you all for coming out tonight! We love you all so much!”

Fans at the band’s “Happiness Begins” tour stop at the city’s Scotiabank Arena, took to Twitter immediately expressing their disappointment — especially considering that they didn’t hear the bands’ most famous hits; their 2008 single, “Burnin’ Up,” and 2019 reunion hit, “Sucker.”

“The jonas brothers ghosted me like every other man in toronto,” one disappointed fan tweeted.

However, videos shared to social media showed fans keeping the show going by singing “Burnin’ Up” a capella.

“When the Jonas Brothers dip before ‘Burnin Up’ so the fans start singing it,” wrote one fan who shared a video of the massive arena’s crowd singing their 2008 hit.

The impromptu sing-a-long later headed into the hallways of the venue.

“Toronto didn’t get an encore, so we made our own,” tweeted another fan who sang the lyrics on their way out.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin each took to their Instagram stories with a re-post of the group’s announcement, and wrote similar messages to their Toronto ticketholders.

“Toronto we love you and you were incredible tonight,” Nick wrote.

The band is scheduled to be back at the same venue on Saturday night.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.