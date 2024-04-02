Taylor Swift has influenced the way Travis Kelce listens to music: ‘Very eye-opening’

Travis Kelce can't help but gush about girlfriend Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he's constantly amazed by Swift and her ability to keep finding new sources of inspiration to write new music.

"I mean, it's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music for sure," he told the outlet. "I mean, she's so amazing at what she does and to find that creativity, to see where she likes to pull things from. And really just how she listens to music is very eye-opening to me, so it's been fun getting to hear her taste on it."

Since making their debut as a couple in September, Kelce has been a staple at Swift's shows, traveling to Argentina, Australia and Singapore.

While he's been to many of her concerts, Kelce can't get enough of Swift, telling the outlet, "You know I gotta go support" while she's performing in Europe.

"I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up," he said. "I played in Wembley once, and I don't think we filled that thing up. London's always an amazing city, Paris is a beautiful city, and she'll be all over Europe. There won't be a bad show, I promise you that."

Kelce will likely have to meet Swift a few weeks into the European leg of her tour because he'll be busy planning the second annual KelceJam in Kansas City. The outdoor concert will feature performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz and many others.

Fans were hoping Kelce would announce Swift as one of the performers at this year's jam. However, she will be performing in Stockolm, Sweden, that night. While she can't be there, Kelce says he knows she is always in his corner.

"I think we're both very career driven," he said. "I think we both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her, and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season, it's just been an amazing experience."

The couple recently vacationed together in Harbour Island in the Bahamas.

Paparazzi captured photos of the two of them lounging on the beach and embracing in the ocean, Swift wearing a yellow bikini and Kelce sporting blue swim trunks.

This isn't the first time the couple has shown PDA. After Kelce's win in the AFC championship, Swift ran down to the field and embraced Kelce. At the time, a body language expert told Fox News Digital the photos show she likely "feels very protected" by Kelce.

"He's like the protector," Susan Constantine said in January. "He's always out, right front and center. He has her wrapped right inside. … They are literally glued together. The way he's embraced her shoulders and pulling her into him as a protector. ... She is his, but it's not in a controlling, dominant way."