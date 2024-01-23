Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift gets a rude welcoming at Travis Kelce's game, Playboy's Crystal Hefner talks Hugh marriage

'Married...With Children' star Ed O'Neill talks feud with co-star Amanda Bearse, Prince Harry teases John Travolta about 'dining out' on dance with Princess Diana

Published
Published
Taylor Swift in a cream jacket and red beanie arrives to the Chiefs vs. Bills game in Buffalo split Crystal Hefner in a vibrant striped top poses next to Hugh Hefner in a white jacket and pink shirt

Taylor Swift arrived in Buffalo New York to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills, but was not given the warmest welcome. Years after his death, Hugh Hefners wife Crystal Hefner says she was not "In love" with the Playboy founder. (AP Newsroom/Getty Images)

'SHAKE IT OFF' - Taylor Swift booed by Buffalo fans at Travis Kelce's playoff game. Continue reading here…

PLAYBOY DIARIES - Playboy model Crystal Hefner admits she was never 'in love' with late husband Hugh Hefner. Continue reading here…

"Married...With Children" picture of cast starring Ed O'Neill in center

Ed O'Neill says he regrets his fallout with "Married...With Children" co-star Amanda Bearse. (Columbia Tristar/Fotos International/Getty Images)

‘THAT’S MY REGRET’ - 'Married... with Children' star Ed O'Neill airs dirty laundry with former co-star Amanda Bearse. Continue reading here…

'WE MUST DO BETTER' - 'Pawn Stars' personality Rick Harrison says son Adam died from fentanyl overdose, blames border crisis. Continue reading here…

ROYAL RIFT - Prince Harry calls out John Travolta for ‘dining out’ on dance floor with mother Princess Diana. Continue reading here…

Jodie Foster in a sparkly gown poses with her two sons Charles and Christopher

Jodie Foster admitted that she kept her acting career a secret from her sons because she didn't want to confuse them. (Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images)

MOM MODE - Jodie Foster kept Hollywood career secret from kids: 'I didn't want them to know me that way.' Continue reading here…

‘DISRESPECTFUL’ - Elle King blasted by fans for ‘disrespectful’ Dolly Parton birthday celebration performance. Continue reading here…

‘COCAINE GODMOTHER’ - Sofia Vergara's 'Griselda': Son of real 'Cocaine Godmother' calls new series 'disrespectful.' Continue reading here…

‘FEELING GOOD’ - Fitness icon Denise Austin's tips for weight loss at 66 years old. Continue reading here…

Coco Austin in a very low-cut pink dress puts her hand on Ice-T's knee sitting in theater seats

Rapper Ice-T shared how he and his wife Coco Austin keep the flame alive in their marriage. (Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

STEAMY SECRET - 'Law & Order' star Ice-T shares raunchy way he keeps his marriage with Coco Austin alive. Continue reading here…

