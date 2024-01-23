Taylor Swift gets a rude welcoming at Travis Kelce's game, Playboy's Crystal Hefner talks Hugh marriage

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'SHAKE IT OFF' - Taylor Swift booed by Buffalo fans at Travis Kelce's playoff game. Continue reading here…

PLAYBOY DIARIES - Playboy model Crystal Hefner admits she was never 'in love' with late husband Hugh Hefner. Continue reading here…

‘THAT’S MY REGRET’ - 'Married... with Children' star Ed O'Neill airs dirty laundry with former co-star Amanda Bearse. Continue reading here…

'WE MUST DO BETTER' - 'Pawn Stars' personality Rick Harrison says son Adam died from fentanyl overdose, blames border crisis. Continue reading here…

ROYAL RIFT - Prince Harry calls out John Travolta for ‘dining out’ on dance floor with mother Princess Diana. Continue reading here…

MOM MODE - Jodie Foster kept Hollywood career secret from kids: 'I didn't want them to know me that way.' Continue reading here…

‘DISRESPECTFUL’ - Elle King blasted by fans for ‘disrespectful’ Dolly Parton birthday celebration performance. Continue reading here…

‘COCAINE GODMOTHER’ - Sofia Vergara's 'Griselda': Son of real 'Cocaine Godmother' calls new series 'disrespectful.' Continue reading here…

‘FEELING GOOD’ - Fitness icon Denise Austin's tips for weight loss at 66 years old. Continue reading here…

STEAMY SECRET - 'Law & Order' star Ice-T shares raunchy way he keeps his marriage with Coco Austin alive. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube