Taylor Swift 'drawing up plays' for Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes says

Move over Andy Reid and Matthew Nagy. Taylor Swift has your number.

Since debuting her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce last year, Swift has become a welcome addition to Chiefs Kingdom, frequently spotted at both home and away games. With the upcoming NFL season just days away, it sounds like Swift is taking on more responsibility than just being a supportive girlfriend.

In a new interview, the team's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, discussed the impact Swift had on the football world, and more specifically, her impact on the reigning Super Bowl champions.

"I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football," Mahomes said of Swift's influence during an interview with Chris Simms on NBC. "And I know being a girl dad … how cool it is for me. I mean, to see these little girls, these daughters and how much they’re loving spending time with their dad watching football."

Mahomes shares daughter Sterling Skye, 3, with his longtime love and Swift's new pal, Brittany Mahomes, who is pregnant with the couple's second daughter. The 28-year-old quarterback and his wife are also parents to a son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon III, nearly two.

"And then meeting Taylor, realize[d] how genuine and cool she is . . . that’s been special to me. . . . Like you said [she's] the most famous person in the world," Mahomes continued.

"She’s really interested in football, she asks a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in," Mahomes added.

The "Cruel Summer" singer was raised in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan alongside her father, Scott Swift. Last fall, the star's father seemed to shift his allegiance to the Chiefs.

During an interview with TIME last year, named the magazine's ‘Person of the Year,' Swift spoke about the scrutiny she had received since attending many of Kelce's games.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she said of photographers at the games. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Swift added "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

It's unknown whether Swift, who is currently on a hiatus from her international Eras Tour, will appear at the Chiefs' home opener against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday. A representative for the singer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.