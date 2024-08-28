Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes seems to triple down on stance amid Trump support backlash on Instagram

Both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are from a small town in Texas that leans Republican

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Trump says assassination attempt against him possibly provoked by Democrats' 'rhetoric' Video

Trump says assassination attempt against him possibly provoked by Democrats' 'rhetoric'

Former President Trump argued that rhetoric calling him a threat to democracy could ‘get potential assassins going.’

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has recently hinted at support for Donald Trump and then defended her stance on social media. She delivered more on that topic Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and former college soccer player appeared to like several comments on her most recent Instagram post that indicated support for Trump

One of the comments she liked said "TRUMP-VANCE 2024." 

The other comment referenced her recent social media activity that has suggested support for Trump and drawn backlash from those who do not support the former president. That comment said, "Glad to see you aren't backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn't be bullied into submission." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, says Super Bowl wins will never be the same after the mass shootings at the team's celebration Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, appeared to like the second comment.

TMZ Sports and the New York Daily News both caught Mahomes' likes. By Wednesday evening, it appeared Mahomes had unliked those comments. 

Mahomes first indicated her support for Trump Aug. 13 when she liked Trump's Instagram post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform." 

The like ignited a firestorm of backlash against the wife of the superstar quarterback. Among the critics were fans of Taylor Swift, who dates Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Multiple fan pages dedicated to Swift posted the screenshots of the like on social media, condemning Mahomes. 

JOHNNY MANZIEL SAYS ADDICTION ISSUES GOT WORSE AFTER BEING DRAFTED BY BROWNS

The model responded to the criticisms on her Instagram story Friday.

"I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

She posted another cryptic message on her social media that may have referenced her recent controversy on Monday. 

"Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind," she wrote Aug. 26. "Read that again!"

The Mahomes' at the Time Gala

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center April 25, 2024, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Patrick Mahomes has never publicly expressed support for a political figure or affiliation. 

He told Time in April he would not speak about who he would vote for in the upcoming election.

"I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," Patrick said. "I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

Brittany's recent social media activity drew praise from conservative political commentator Candace Owens, who defended the NFL wife in an episode of the "Candace" podcast this week. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patrick Mahomes celebrates

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with wife Brittany Mahomes after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"Brittany Mahomes has an attitude. She doesn't care [that social media is angry], and I am here for it," Owens said. 

"Let someone like a post, which they're allowed to do because it's an election, and you are not required to vote one way or the other. And that's what Brittany Mahomes did. She sure stepped in it. She apparently liked a Trump post."

Brittany and Patrick were born in eastern Texas and grew up there. They started dating when they attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, when Patrick was the school's quarterback and Brittany played soccer. Whitehosue is a town with a population of about 8,500 and has a history of voting Republican, according to Data USA.

Patrick Mahomes has donated $500 to the NFL Players Association’s political action committee, according to Open Secrets. The NFLPA donated $45,000 to Democrats and $35,000 to Republicans, the site says.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.