Brittany Mahomes seems to triple down on stance amid Trump support backlash on Instagram

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has recently hinted at support for Donald Trump and then defended her stance on social media. She delivered more on that topic Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and former college soccer player appeared to like several comments on her most recent Instagram post that indicated support for Trump.

One of the comments she liked said "TRUMP-VANCE 2024."

The other comment referenced her recent social media activity that has suggested support for Trump and drawn backlash from those who do not support the former president. That comment said, "Glad to see you aren't backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn't be bullied into submission."

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, appeared to like the second comment.

TMZ Sports and the New York Daily News both caught Mahomes' likes. By Wednesday evening, it appeared Mahomes had unliked those comments.

Mahomes first indicated her support for Trump Aug. 13 when she liked Trump's Instagram post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform."

The like ignited a firestorm of backlash against the wife of the superstar quarterback. Among the critics were fans of Taylor Swift, who dates Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Multiple fan pages dedicated to Swift posted the screenshots of the like on social media, condemning Mahomes.

The model responded to the criticisms on her Instagram story Friday.

"I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

She posted another cryptic message on her social media that may have referenced her recent controversy on Monday.

"Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind," she wrote Aug. 26. "Read that again!"

Patrick Mahomes has never publicly expressed support for a political figure or affiliation.

He told Time in April he would not speak about who he would vote for in the upcoming election.

"I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," Patrick said. "I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

Brittany's recent social media activity drew praise from conservative political commentator Candace Owens, who defended the NFL wife in an episode of the "Candace" podcast this week.

"Brittany Mahomes has an attitude. She doesn't care [that social media is angry], and I am here for it," Owens said.

"Let someone like a post, which they're allowed to do because it's an election, and you are not required to vote one way or the other. And that's what Brittany Mahomes did. She sure stepped in it. She apparently liked a Trump post."

Brittany and Patrick were born in eastern Texas and grew up there. They started dating when they attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, when Patrick was the school's quarterback and Brittany played soccer. Whitehosue is a town with a population of about 8,500 and has a history of voting Republican, according to Data USA.

Patrick Mahomes has donated $500 to the NFL Players Association’s political action committee, according to Open Secrets . The NFLPA donated $45,000 to Democrats and $35,000 to Republicans, the site says.

