Taylor Swift suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage during Brazil 'Eras Tour' stop

Taylor Swift suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she took the stage Monday night for her rescheduled Brazil concert.

Swift returned to the stage after "extreme temperatures" kept her from performing Saturday night.

However, the concert started off on the wrong foot as the singer-songwriter was filmed yanking the sole of her sparkling, knee-high Louboutin heel off. The moment happened near the beginning of her concert during the "Lover" era.

Swift remained composed as she knelt down to remove the heel and toss it into the crowd.

The rest of her concert went smoothly, and the pop star will now travel to São Paulo, Brazil, for her last three shows of 2023.

The postponement of Saturday's show followed a fan's death Friday night. Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, died after fainting at the concert. Her death is currently being investigated by Rio de Janeiro's public prosecutor.

Swift acknowledged the fan's death on social media, but has remained mum on the matter in the days since.

"I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," she shared. "I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.

"I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," Swift added. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Brazil's postponement isn't the first of Swift's "The Eras Tour." After kicking off the international leg of her tour in Argentina in early November, Swift was forced to postpone the second night due to "truly chaotic" weather.

"I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote on Instagram. "We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert."

Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her in Argentina and attended one show before returning to the United States in time for his football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift and Travis were first romantically connected when the "1989 (Taylor's Version)" singer was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game Sept. 24. Since then, Swift has attended a handful of the NFL star's games, and the pair have been spotted enjoying dinners in New York City.

