Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley’s record for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart

Taylor Swift is all shook up.

The singer/songwriter has surpassed Elvis Presley as the soloist with the most weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 with the release of her latest album, "1989 (Taylor’s Version)," Billboard revealed on Sunday.

According to the outlet, the 34-year-old has spent 68 weeks atop the Billboard 200, beating the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, who recorded 67 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 across his 10 albums between 1956 and 2022.

The outlet noted that the "Anti-Hero" star first made it to the top of the Billboard chart with the release of her 2008 album "Fearless," which spent 11 weeks at No. 1 between 2008 and 2009. Swift then followed that achievement with her albums "Speak Now" (2010), "Red" (2012), "1989" (2014), "Reputation" (2017), "Lover" (2019), "Folklore" (2020), "Evermore" (2020) and "Midnights" (2022). Those releases added 47 weeks at the top.

Swift’s rerecorded albums went on to cement the star’s place in music history. According to the outlet, "Fearless (Taylor’s Version)" (2021), "Red (Taylor’s Version)" (2021), "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" (2023) and "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" (2023) added 10 more No. 1's for Swift atop the Billboard 200.

Swift may have surpassed the "Jailhouse Rock" icon, but she still hasn’t conquered the Fab Four. The Beatles spent 132 weeks in the No. 1 spot across their 19 albums between 1964 and 2001.

The "Karma" singer has already been savoring sweet success thanks to her Eras Tour, which she kicked off in Arizona in March. Swift then embarked on a 35-show run that concluded in August in Los Angeles. She also performed in Mexico City, which marked her first time headlining shows in the country. She finally wrapped the 2023 tour in Argentina and Brazil in November.

In October, the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film opened to massive blockbuster ticket sales of a whopping $92.8 million in the U.S.

A spokesperson for the "Cruel Summer" songstress didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Presley’s longest-running No. 1 album, the "Blue Hawaii" soundtrack, spent 20 weeks on the Billboard charts from 1961 to 1962, The Guardian reported. According to the outlet, four of his 10 No. 1 albums were soundtracks: "Loving You," "GI Blues," "Blue Hawaii" and "Roustabout."

Presley died in 1977 at age 42.

The outlet noted that Swift is also the first living artist to chart five albums in the Top 10 simultaneously. It was a feat that Prince only achieved after he died in 2016.

In July, Swift also broke a record set by Barbra Streisand. She became the first female artist with the most No. 1 albums in history with the release of "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)."