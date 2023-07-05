Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Tatum O'Neal 'almost died' from overdose after stroke left her in a coma

Ryan O'Neal's daughter won an Oscar at the age of 10

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of July 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Tatum O'Neal "almost died" from a drug overdose in May 2020.

O'Neal, who gained fame after winning an Oscar at the age of 10, overdosed on pain medication, opiates and morphine. The ordeal left her in a coma for six-weeks, and she was diagnosed with aphasia, which occurs from damage to the part of the brain that handles language.

"She also had a cardiac arrest and a number of seizures," her son Kevin McEnroe told People magazine. "There were times we didn't think she was going to survive."

O'Neal, the daughter of actor Ryan O'Neal, shares Kevin with her ex-husband John McEnroe. The actress and the tennis star also share two other children; Sean McEnroe and Emily McEnroe.

RYAN O'NEAL REUNITES WITH DAUGHTER TATUM O'NEAL, GRANDKIDS FOLLOWING ‘MANY YEARS OF HARDSHIP’

Tatum ONeal in 2018

Tatum O'Neal revealed she "almost died" from an overdose in 2020. (Getty Images)

Tatum ONeal and her ex-husband John McEnroe

John McEnroe, right, and Tatum O'Neal circa 1992 in New York City. The former couple shares three kids together. (Getty Images)

Following her drug overdose in 2020, Kevin helped take care of his mother, noting that the COVID pandemic made things difficult for her.

"She had become very isolated," her son told the outlet. "With the addition of morphine and heavier pharmaceuticals, it was getting scary. COVID, chronic pain, all these things led to a place of isolation. In that place, I don't think, for her, there was much hope."

While she was in the coma, Kevin and his siblings were not sure exactly how things were going to go.

"At times, it was touch and go," he explained. "I had to call my brother and sister and say she was thought to be blind, deaf and potentially might never speak again."

Once O'Neal came out of the coma, she could not speak. The "Paper Moon" actress "didn’t know where she was," her son recalled. "She couldn’t say, ‘I'm scared.’"

Tatum ONeal at a premiere

Actress Tatum O'Neal attends the premiere of "The Dark Horse" on March 30, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tatum ONeal won an Oscar at age 10

Tatum O'Neal won an Oscar when she was just 10 years old. (Getty Images)

"The Runaways" star is now working on her sobriety. She has been in and out of rehab, working with a therapist and attending 12-step meetings. 

"I’ve been trying to get sober my whole life," O'Neal explained to the outlet. "Every day, I am trying."

"I was an addict my whole life, pretty much on and off, for the past 30 to 40 years."

Ryan ONeal and Tatum ONeal in Paper Moon

Ryan O'Neal, left, sits with Tatum O'Neal in a scene from the film "Paper Moon" in 1973. (Getty Images)

O'Neal shot to stardom at a young age. The actress is the youngest person to ever win an Academy Award, winning for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Addie Loggins in "Paper Moon" at 10 years old.

Her wild success was tainted by a 2008 drug arrest. She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after a police officer watched her buy the drugs in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood.

Tatum ONeal in a portrait

Tatum O'Neal saw continued success with her roles in "The Bad News Bears" and "The Runaways." (Getty Images)

"Just when I was about to change that and wreck my life, the cops came and saved me," O'Neal previously told the New York Post in 2015.

O'Neal is also known for her roles in "The Bad News Bears" and "Little Darlings."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending