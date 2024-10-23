Expand / Collapse search
Departed

'Tarzan' star Ron Ely dead at 86

Ron Ely was most known for portraying Tarzan in the TV series

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
"Tarzan" star Ron Ely has died.

The actor passed away at 86 years old, his daughter confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known – and I have lost my dad," his daughter, Kirsten, shared in a statement. "My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went. The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person – there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him."

"I knew him as my dad – and what a heaven sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2024

Ron Ely on the set of Tarzan

Ron Ely died at the age of 86, his daughter confirmed. (Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

