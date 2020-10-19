Taraji P. Henson splits from fiancé Kelvin Hayden: 'You have to show up'

Taraji P. Henson has split from fiancé Kelvin Hayden.

The 50-year-old actress announced the news while appearing on “The Breakfast Club" radio show on Monday.

“I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” Henson explained. “I tried. I was, like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

The "Hidden Figures" star admitted, "My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So, when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it's never going to work."

"You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can't lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it's hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either," she continued.

“All of my relationships started looking the same,” Henson added. “Two broken people trying to pick up the pieces.”

Hayden and Henson, 37, got engaged in May 2018 and were planning to wed in April 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Corona has everything [up in the air] because now you're talking about a date that you had planned that you might not be able [to stick to.] It's a mess. It's a mess, so it might be in the backyard," she previously told Entertainment Tonight.

She previously dated Lamar Odom from 2008 to 2009 and also has a son from a previous relationship with a high school sweetheart.

Henson isn't the first celeb to end a relationship during quarantine.

Actor Armie Hammer split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers in July; reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and her former NFL hubby Jay Cutler ended their marriage in April; and singer Kelly Clarkson announced her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June.