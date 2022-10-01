Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin brush off split days after being on brink of divorce

"Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, have patched up their relationship after she had filed divorce paperwork in August.

Stallone, 76, and his 54-year-old wife were spotted giggling on a bench like teenagers Friday in Calabasas, California.

The pair were cozying up as the "Rambo" star grabbed Flavin’s attention by showing his phone to her while sharing an intimate moment.

Stallone’s wedding band was shining visibly as Flavin intently gazed at his screen.

SYLVESTER STALLONE AND JENNIFER FLAVIN RECONCILE POST DIVORCE FILING: EXPERTS DISCUSS STARS' CHANGE OF HEARTS

Flavin and Stallone dressed casually, as she donned a tan shirt with denim jeans, accessorizing with a brown leather purse and wearing a silver cross necklace.

Stallone sported athletic wear with a navy-blue shirt, black shorts and running sneakers.

On Aug. 19, Flavin hit Stallone with divorce papers after being together for more than three decades.

In court papers, she accused him of wasting their marital assets – a claim the actor denied.

Days earlier, Stallone had removed traces of Flavin by covering up a tattoo of his wife on his right bicep with the mug of his beloved late pooch, Butkus, who appeared alongside him in the hit "Rocky" movies.

SYLVESTER STALLONE HOLDS HANDS WITH WIFE IN NEW INSTAGRAM POST SPARKING RECONCILIATION RUMORS AMID DIVORCE

"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," he previously told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The couple tied the knot in May 1997 and share three daughters – Scarlet, Sofia and Sistine.

Last Friday, Stallone and Flavin seemed to have set aside their significant differences and reconciled their relationship.

A Florida judge signed an order last week temporarily suspending the divorce proceedings, giving the couple time to reach a resolution on their own terms.

"The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court," the order stated. "Each party is satisfied that all immediate issues have been addressed to his and her mutual satisfaction in a separately executed stipulation."

SYLVESTER STALLONE IS GOING THROUGH A DIVORCE, BUT HE'S A SUPERHERO IN HIS NEW MOVIE ‘SAMARITAN’

Since their nuptials, the couple acquired massive amounts of money through his movies and businesses and their real estate transactions, with Stallone reportedly worth an estimated $400 million.

A source recently told People magazine that the couple still have "their differences," but noted that "in a long-term marriage like theirs, ending it and dividing up their assets would be difficult." Another insider added that "they are both family-oriented," and "that had a lot to do with their efforts to stay together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The announcement of the couple’s reconciliation comes days after Stallone took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of him and his wife holding hands with their backs to the camera.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also shared a sweet family photo of the pair with their three daughters.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.