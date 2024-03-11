Sydney Sweeney wore Marc Bouwer gown also worn by Angelina Jolie to Oscars 20 years ago

Sydney Sweeney stunned the carpet of the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a gown that may have looked familiar to Oscar fans. Angelina Jolie, actress and filmmaker, wore the same dress to the Oscars 20 years ago.

The silk cream-colored dress designed by Marc Bouwer was first worn by Jolie in 2004. The gown displays a plunging neck line, an open back and a long train.

Sweeney chose to accessorize the dress similarly to Jolie's look. Sweeney accompanied the gown with the matching shawl, and a long, custom-made tiered necklaces by Messika.

Jolie paired the dress with the same shawl and a custom-made tiered diamond necklace.

One of the key differences between the actress's looks was the way their hair was worn. Jolie went with a half up, half down style, while Sweeney used the occasion to debut an old-Hollywood bob.

When Jolie wore the dress in 2004, she was not nominated for an award herself but presented the Oscar for Achievement in Art Direction. The Oscar went to Grant Major for his work in "Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."

In 2000, Jolie won an Oscar in the category Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Girl Interrupted." In 2009, she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Changeling."

Sweeney was not nominated for an Oscar, though she has had a busy year in Hollywood. She recently starred in the hit rom-com "Anyone But You" opposite Glen Powell. She is also one of the A-list stars in the popular TV drama "Euphoria" and a reoccurring cast member in the first season of the popular TV mystery, "White Lotus."

Sweeney was photographed with "Euphoria" co-star Maude Apatow as well as Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello at the highly recognized Oscar party. Sweeney also showcased the dress in a photo with "White Lotus" co-star Jennifer Coolidge.

It is not uncommon for celebrities to wear dresses worn by icons many years prior. One of the recent most memorable fashion moments was when Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's dress to the 2022 Met Gala.

Beyond Sweeney's vintage fashion moment at this year's Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence wore a Givenchy dress from the autumn/winter 1996 collection to the Vanity Fair party, while Margot Robbie wore a '90s Mugler corset by Versace to the after-party buzzing with Hollywood elites.

Carey Mulligan also wore a Balenciaga gown dating back to the 1950s.