Liberal media outlet Slate took shots at Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney's body this week, publishing an article insisting that her "boobs aren’t that big."

The piece caught a lot of flak on social media on Monday, and even earned a "Community Notes" fact-check on X.

Sweeney has starred in HBO’s "Euphoria," the new superhero flick "Madame Web" and recently hosted "Saturday Night Live."

Slate heavily scrutinized Sweeney's sex appeal, with the article's headline declaring, "Sydney Sweeney’s Boobs Are Not That Big," and its subheadline insisting, "If anything, they’re kind of average."

SYDNEY SWEENEY TACKLES GLEN POWELL AFFAIR RUMORS ON 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'

The piece’s author, Shannon Palus, noted that American audiences are interested in certain aspects of Sweeney’s physique and suggested that this interest is misplaced.

Palus began stating, "In Sydney Sweeney, America has rediscovered that women can have boobs. So much has been made of her low-cut dress and now-infamous Hooters outfit that people are insisting she ‘brought boobs back’ and killed wokeness, and they were so buzzed-about this week that they’re now being used to spread malware."

The author added, "But here’s the thing: They’re not that big!"

Getting very detailed to make her case, Palus continued, "At the Oscars last night, Sweeney wore a plunging Marilyn Monroe–inspired gown, and, by the looks of it, no bra. That is to say, her boobs are small enough to be held in place beneath a plunging halter top with some professional-grade boob tape, which is not a thing most people with truly large breasts can say."

She then staked her claim about Sweeney’s breasts being smaller than average, noting, "When it comes to the average breast size, the figure that’s thrown around for American women is 34DD, which is a little bit larger than what people speculate Sweeney’s size to be."

"Sure, small and medium boobs abound. But are Sweeney’s really at the top end of the size spectrum here – or is it just that she’s a tiny blond white woman? And how would everyone feel here if the boobs weren’t perky?" Palus asked.

SYDNEY SWEENEY AND KRISTEN STEWART DROP THEIR PANTS ON RED CARPET: PHOTOS

Slate’s article attracted plenty of attention on X, where it received a "Community Note" disputing its central claim.

In response to the headline, the crowdsourced fact-check declared, "Yes they are."

Comedian Bridget Phetasy praised the "Community Note," posting, "Community Notes owning Slate with facts and logic."

Conservative commentator Harrison Krank posted, "I have never seen a better fact check."

Journalist Jim Treacher ripped the piece itself, stating, "It's dumb on purpose to make you click."

OutKick.com’s Clay Travis rebutted Slate’s piece, writing, "Left wing media outlets are mad because America is in love with Sydney Sweeney’s boobs. Left wingers hate boobs and the first amendment. They are my sworn enemies."