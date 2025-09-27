Sydney Sweeney stuns in sizzling new behind-the-scenes photo from controversial American Eagle shoot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney is doubling down on denim.

Months after her American Eagle "Good Jeans" campaign caused a stir, the "Euphoria" star is once again turning heads — this time in a behind-the-scenes shot from the controversial photo shoot.

The photo, seemingly snapped mid-shoot, shows Sweeney standing in front of a massive mirror, in nothing but a blue denim jacket and a pair of jeans.

The jacket was open with no shirt underneath, as a dog sat between her legs.

Sweeney posed with her arms overhead and gazed at her reflection in the mirror.

"The White Lotus" star reposted the photo, originally shared by her stylist, Molly Dickson.

The actress’s behind-the-scenes photo comes after her American Eagle "Good Jeans" campaign became one of the most talked-about and controversial ads of the year.

What started as a play on words exploded into a full-blown scandal.

The commercial sparked backlash after she spoke about genes being "passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color."

"My jeans are blue," she added as the camera closed in on her eyes.

When the campaign was released, it faced some backlash, with some suggesting it had shades of "eugenics" and "White supremacy."

American Eagle released a statement on its social media on Aug. 1, saying, "’Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Sweeney has not publicly commented on the ad or its mixed reception.

Meanwhile, Sweeney’s family has joined in on the viral denim campaign.

Trent Sweeney, her brother and a recently promoted Air Force staff sergeant, played into the denim drama that engulfed his famous sister.

The 29-year-old proudly posted about his official promotion to staff sergeant on his Instagram story, complete with a cheeky caption aimed at the controversy.

"It’s them good jeans," he shared with a certificate acknowledging his military promotion.