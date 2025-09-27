Expand / Collapse search
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney stuns in sizzling new behind-the-scenes photo from controversial American Eagle shoot

Behind-the-scenes photo surfaces months after actress faced backlash over 'Good Jeans' campaign controversy

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Sydney Sweeney shares details on her new role in the film ‘Americana’ Video

Sydney Sweeney shares details on her new role in the film ‘Americana’

The actress plays the role of Penny Jo, a young waitress in a small town with dreams of being a country singer (Courtesy Lionsgate).

Sydney Sweeney is doubling down on denim.

Months after her American Eagle "Good Jeans" campaign caused a stir, the "Euphoria" star is once again turning heads — this time in a behind-the-scenes shot from the controversial photo shoot.

The photo, seemingly snapped mid-shoot, shows Sweeney standing in front of a massive mirror, in nothing but a blue denim jacket and a pair of jeans.

SYDNEY SWEENEY'S BROTHER MAKES CHEEKY 'GOOD JEANS' JOKE AFTER HIS AIR FORCE PROMOTION

Sydney Sweeney wearing a denim jacket and wide-leg jeans.

Sydney Sweeney poses in double denim with a playful puppy at her feet, shared via Instagram Story. (Molly Dickson/Instagram)

The jacket was open with no shirt underneath, as a dog sat between her legs.

Sweeney posed with her arms overhead and gazed at her reflection in the mirror. 

"The White Lotus" star reposted the photo, originally shared by her stylist, Molly Dickson.

The actress’s behind-the-scenes photo comes after her American Eagle "Good Jeans" campaign became one of the most talked-about and controversial ads of the year.

Sydney Sweeney in American Eagle jeans

Actress Sydney Sweeney in her American Eagle jeans ad. (American Eagle)

What started as a play on words exploded into a full-blown scandal.

The commercial sparked backlash after she spoke about genes being "passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color."

SYDNEY SWEENEY CONFESSES SHE WASN’T PREPARED FOR THE EMOTIONAL TOLL OF FAME AMID POLITICAL CONTROVERSIES

"My jeans are blue," she added as the camera closed in on her eyes.

When the campaign was released, it faced some backlash, with some suggesting it had shades of "eugenics" and "White supremacy."

Sydney Sweeney in a white shirt and denim pants.

Sweeney has not publicly commented on the ad or its mixed reception. (American Eagle Instagram)

American Eagle released a statement on its social media on Aug. 1, saying, "’Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Sweeney has not publicly commented on the ad or its mixed reception.

Meanwhile, Sweeney’s family has joined in on the viral denim campaign. 

Trent Sweeney, her brother and a recently promoted Air Force staff sergeant, played into the denim drama that engulfed his famous sister. 

Trent Sweeney, military certificate

Sydney Sweeney's brother made a joke about her American Eagle controversy on Instagram when he received a military promotion. (Trent Sweeney/Instagram)

The 29-year-old proudly posted about his official promotion to staff sergeant on his Instagram story, complete with a cheeky caption aimed at the controversy.

"It’s them good jeans," he shared with a certificate acknowledging his military promotion. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

