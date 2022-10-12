Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Sydney Sweeney to star in 'Barbarella' remake, following in Jane Fonda's footsteps

Sydney Sweeney is known for her roles in 'Euphoria' and 'White Lotus'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Oct. 12 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Oct. 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Sydney Sweeney has landed a new role.

Sweeney confirmed that she will appear in Sony Pictures' upcoming remake of "Barbarella." The actress shared the news to her Instagram account Tuesday.

"[T]ime to save the universe," the actress captioned a photo of the character from the French comic book series written by Jean-Claude Forest.

Not only is Sweeney starring in the movie, Deadline reported that the actress is also expected to executive produce the film. No writer or director is currently attached to the project, according to the outlet.

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in the remake of Jane Fonda's "Barbarella."

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in the remake of Jane Fonda's "Barbarella." (FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images)

‘EUPHORIA’ STAR SYDNEY SWEENEY ON BEING A SEX SYMBOL, WHY SHE ‘WON’T STOP' DOING NUDE SCENES

Sweeney, 25, has starred in multiple big-name projects, including "Sharp Objects," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria." She recently earned an Emmy nomination for her work as Cassie in "Euphoria."

The actress has been candid in interviews regarding her struggles to make it in the industry and once revealed that she can't take breaks in Hollywood or else she wouldn't be able to "afford" Los Angeles.

Despite her big projects, the actress explained that she "can’t get [her] mind to shut up" and doesn't sleep over worries that she'll lose her relevance as a rising young star.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that," Sweeney previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to to pay my bills or call for help."

Sydney Sweeney made a name for herself after starring in HBO hits like "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus."

Sydney Sweeney made a name for herself after starring in HBO hits like "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus." (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She also spoke to the outlet about her childhood and explained the financial hardships her family went through in order for her to launch her acting career at the age of 13.

At one point, the family shared one hotel room.

"We lived in one room," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "My mom and I shared a bed and my dad and little brother shared a couch."

Sweeney's other upcoming projects include "National Anthem" and "Madame Web."

Sydney Sweeney is expected to executive produce Sony Pictures' upcoming "Barbarella."

Sydney Sweeney is expected to executive produce Sony Pictures' upcoming "Barbarella." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

She has interviewed many celebrities including Tori Spelling, Luke Bryan, Shania Twain and more.

Lauryn has done on the ground coverage as well including traveling to New Mexico in 2021 to cover the on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin.

Lauryn began working in entertainment news in 2019. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Journalism and a B.A in Philosophy.

Connect with Lauryn on LinkedIn.

Trending