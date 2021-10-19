'Survivor: Fiji' contestant stabbed, beaten outside Santa Monica pilates studio

Former "Survivor: Fiji" contestant Michelle Yi was stabbed and beaten with a metal baton early Thursday morning in Santa Monica, Calif.

The former reality show contestant says that she was arriving at a pilates studio where she teaches classes around 6 a.m. when a disheveled and irate woman began yelling things at her and approached the front door.

Speaking to People, Yi claims that when she tried to tell the woman to leave, she was attacked.

"She stabbed me in the left bicep," says Yi. "And then she hit me on the right hand with the baton. My Apple Watch shattered."

'SURVIVOR' CONTESTANTS ADMIT THEY EXAGGERATED CLAIMS OF 'INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING' TO WIN THE GAME

The 37-year-old then said that the woman attacked with the baton again, this time hitting her in the head.

"My face split open," says Yi. "Blood was everywhere."

Horrifically, Yi says one of her students tried to call 911 after the woman ran away, but only heard a message informing them that all of the operators were "currently busy." Fortunately, they were able to flag down a passing police car minutes later.

'SURVIVOR' CONTESTANT DAN SPILO'S 'INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING' INCIDENT WAS 'FINAL STRAW' THAT LED TO EXIT: REPORT

Representatives for the Santa Monica Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, a police spokesperson told People that the attacker was still at the scene, arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Apparently, she had attacked two other people in the area earlier that morning. The spokesperson speculated that the attacker was off her medication.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Yi, meanwhile, immediately went to the hospital where she says an X-ray was done on her hand that determined none of her bones were fractured. She walked away from the incident with several stitches on her face. Fortunately, although rattled by the incident, she is on the mend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yi competed on "Survivor" in 2006 and quickly became a fan-favorite for her positive attitude and ability to cheer on her teammates despite the competitiveness of the game. Unfortunately for her, she did not go on to win.