Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

'Survivor: Fiji' contestant stabbed, beaten outside Santa Monica pilates studio

Michelle Yi is on the mend after being stabbed and hit twice with a metal baton

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Former "Survivor: Fiji" contestant Michelle Yi was stabbed and beaten with a metal baton early Thursday morning in Santa Monica, Calif. 

The former reality show contestant says that she was arriving at a pilates studio where she teaches classes around 6 a.m. when a disheveled and irate woman began yelling things at her and approached the front door. 

Speaking to People, Yi claims that when she tried to tell the woman to leave, she was attacked. 

"She stabbed me in the left bicep," says Yi. "And then she hit me on the right hand with the baton. My Apple Watch shattered."

'SURVIVOR' CONTESTANTS ADMIT THEY EXAGGERATED CLAIMS OF 'INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING' TO WIN THE GAME

Michelle Yi was attacked in Santa Monica, Calif.

Michelle Yi was attacked in Santa Monica, Calif. (Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)

The 37-year-old then said that the woman attacked with the baton again, this time hitting her in the head. 

"My face split open," says Yi. "Blood was everywhere."

Horrifically, Yi says one of her students tried to call 911 after the woman ran away, but only heard a message informing them that all of the operators were "currently busy." Fortunately, they were able to flag down a passing police car minutes later. 

'SURVIVOR' CONTESTANT DAN SPILO'S 'INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING' INCIDENT WAS 'FINAL STRAW' THAT LED TO EXIT: REPORT

Representatives for the Santa Monica Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. 

However, a police spokesperson told People that the attacker was still at the scene, arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Apparently, she had attacked two other people in the area earlier that morning. The spokesperson speculated that the attacker was off her medication. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

‘Survivor: Fiji’ contestants from the 2006 season.

‘Survivor: Fiji’ contestants from the 2006 season. (Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)

Yi, meanwhile, immediately went to the hospital where she says an X-ray was done on her hand that determined none of her bones were fractured. She walked away from the incident with several stitches on her face. Fortunately, although rattled by the incident, she is on the mend. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yi competed on "Survivor" in 2006 and quickly became a fan-favorite for her positive attitude and ability to cheer on her teammates despite the competitiveness of the game. Unfortunately for her, she did not go on to win.

Trending