Super Bowl viewers wanted Spongebob, not Travis Scott

Super Bowl viewers were disappointed when the Halftime Show teased "Sweet Victory" by Spongebob Squarepants, only to drop the song in favor of Travis Scott's performance of "Sicko Mode."

During the halftime show, headlined by Maroon 5, a vignette of the classic cartoon appeared, leading many to believe that the show's cult-favorite tune would be part of the festivities.

A petition was launched for Maroon 5 to play "Sweet Victory" during their halftime show to honor Steve Hillenberg, who created the Nickelodeon staple.

Twitter was nonplussed with the omission:

The petition, launched in November, reads in part, "As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg — the creator of Spongebob Squarepants — has passed away recently. As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for 'Sweet Victory' to be performed at the Halftime Show."