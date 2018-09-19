Maroon 5 reportedly set to play the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

After a powerhouse performance from Justin Timberlake in 2018, the NFL has reportedly tapped Maroon 5 to be the headliners of the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

According to Variety, which cites two sources, the Adam Levine-led band will perform at the show, currently scheduled for Feb. 4, 2019.

Neither representatives for Maroon 5 nor the NFL immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

While nothing has yet been confirmed, Us Weekly notes that the Super Bowl Halftime Show has long been an ambition of Maroon 5. “The Voice” coach reportedly told Howard Stern in 2015 that they “actively want to play the Super Bowl.” He went on to say that they’ve been on the short list of performers for a while.

The group has had a big year with hits like “Girls Like You” and “Don’t Wanna Know.” In addition, they’re not shy about collaborating with other artists. Their two hits of 2018 featured Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar, respectively.

As most people know, a Super Bowl Halftime show can often only be as good as the special guests who join.

The band is expected to tour their album “Red Pill Blues” for the next few months. However, there appears to be a gap in their schedule in which the Halftime Show could fit perfectly.