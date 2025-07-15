Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Suki Waterhouse's daring fashion choice led to unexpected health scare and hospital stay

Robert Pattinson's fiancée shared hospital photos after tight pants caused a hernia requiring medical attention

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
The show must go on for Suki Waterhouse. 

On Monday, the English actress and musician, 33, revealed to her 166k followers on X that she's recently been recovering from a hernia due to wearing pants that were too tight. 

"‘suki you never tweet anymore’ have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you," the "Daisy Jones & The Six" star wrote. 

Robert Pattinson's fiancée shared two photos along with the post. The first photo featured Waterhouse wearing a pair of tight, green pants while performing on stage. The second showed the model wearing a gown while lying in a hospital bed.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse recently revealed she developed a hernia from wearing right pants.  (Getty Images, Suki Waterhouse X)

An "inguinal hernia occurs when tissue, such as part of the intestine, protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles. The resulting bulge can be painful, especially when you cough, bend over or lift a heavy object," according to the Mayo Clinic,

Fans were quick to respond to the news on social media. 

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child together in March 2024.  (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"How does this even happen," one fan wrote on X. 

"Hope you're feeling better my dear, take care of yourself," another wrote. 

A representative for Waterhouse did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment. 

Waterhouse isn't the only musician who has suffered a hernia. 

In 2018, Skid Row front man Sebastian Bach said he developed the medical condition after screaming his "guts out" while performing on stage. 

Sebastian Bach performs at the 3rd annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - GM1E74L1B5001

Rocker Sebastian Bach said he treated a hernia after "screaming my guts out." (Reuters)

"I was laid out for a while after that… I had that operation," he previously told Fox News Digital. "A lot of people have it, but still, you can't do anything for six weeks really… And I was very nervous that it was gonna affect my singing in some way because that's how I hit those high notes."

"I contort my body in these weird positions and I just push as hard as I can. And Rob Halford of Judas Priest got a hernia like that and the singer of Steel. A lot of singers face that problem… Because that's how we sing, the diaphragm. And I was worried that I would rip it… But knock on wood, I'm doing all right."

Waterhouse is gearing up for her Sparklemuffin Tour in the UK next month, and will return to the U.S. in September for various shows. 

She and Pattinson got engaged in December 2023 and welcomed their daughter in March 2024.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report. 

Trending