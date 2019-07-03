‘Stranger Things’ cast share their favorite Fourth of July traditions

As Season 3 of Netflix’s wildly popular streaming series “Stranger Things” gears up for its July 4 release, many of the sci-fi thriller’s cast members spoke to Fox News about the traditions they look forward to the most on the country's Independence Day.

“Well, It's my dad's birthday. So we usually just do a big birthday celebration for him,” series newcomer Francesca Reale, 24, told us at the Season 3 World Premiere in Santa Monica, Calif. on Friday. “And then have a little barbeque, a little pool action. It's very, very relaxed. Maybe a movie. Also, breakfast at your favorite diner.”

'STRANGER THINGS' TAKEOVERS PLANNED FOR SANTA MONICA PIER, CONEY ISLAND AMUSEMENT PARKS

Netflix pulled out all the stops for the show’s launch event and even transformed a portion of the Santa Monica High School common grounds and gymnasium to mimic the famed Hawkins High School from the series.

Original cast member Finn Wolfhard said he still enjoys the festivities despite hailing from our neighbors to the north.

'STRANGER THINGS 3' STAR PAUL REISER OPENS UP ABOUT THE STRANGEST MOMENT IN HIS CAREER

“I’m from Canada, but whenever we are in America we go to family barbecues and a lot of block parties. Yeah, that was the last thing for Fourth of July that I went to was a block party. It was good, man,” the 16-year-old said.

When asked about what makes him proud to be an American, Brett Gelman -- who was introduced in the series last season as Murray Beauman -- said he places great value on our country’s freedom and the right to showcase through art who we are not only as a nation but as individuals.

NETFLIX PRANK SHOW TARGETING 'NEW HIRES' SPARKS BACKLASH

“Expression, you know. The fact that we get to express ourselves fully if we choose to do that, we do have that option," said Gelman, 42. “And yeah, going for what you believe to be right in a full way. You know, we have the opportunity to do that – and then, also our culture. We created modern art in this world. From movies to TV, to music has dominated the world. So I think that's what I'm the most proud of as an American.”

As for series regular Sadie Sink, the 17-year-old actress and Texas native, said she’s bummed out that she’ll miss out on spending Independence Day back home and even conjured up her own social media hashtag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Obviously you've got like fireworks and stuff. I usually just go out with my friends. We'll get blankets and we'll lay out in the fields where everyone watches the fireworks,” she explained. “I actually haven't been home for the Fourth of July for the past three or four years. I have always been away and I will be away this year also."

"So we need to get me home for next year. Bring Sadie home, Fourth of July. #BringSadieHome," she said.