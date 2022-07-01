Aerosmith's Steven Tyler checks out of rehab: 'Doing extremely well'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aerosmith front-man Steven Tyler is out of rehab and doing "extremely well."

Fox News Digital confirmed on Saturday that the singer checked out of the facility earlier this week and stayed longer than the required 30 days.

A representative for Tyler shared that the singer is "doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage."

In May, Aerosmith canceled their Las Vegas residency due to Tyler’s relapse. "Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time," a statement from the band’s official Twitter account read.

STEVEN TYLER ON OVERCOMING ANGER AFTER AEROSMITH BANDMATES SENT HIM TO REHAB

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

"We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being."

The band noted that ticket holders will be refunded.

Added the band: "We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows."

"Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time."

Tyler opened up in 2019 about the time his band had to send him off to rehab to kick a habit in 1988.

"There was a moment in ’88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me," Tyler told Haute Living at the time. "They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.' So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tyler said the experience aided heavily in keeping him sober all these years.

"But today, because of that moment… I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety," he added.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.