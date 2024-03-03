Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'Star Wars' and 'Gremlins' voice actor Mark Dodson dead at 64

Dodson voiced memorable characters like Salacious Crumb, the Mogwai

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Mark Dodson, known for voicing characters in "Star Wars" and "Gremlins," died Saturday at age 64.

Dodson’s representative, Peter DeLorme of Stellar Appearances, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

The agency shared a press release on their social media with a tribute to Dodson.

"Mark's career spanned more than four decades as a radio man, voice actor, producer and fan favorite of convention attendees across the world. Mark was best known for being the voice of some of movies most iconic characters in some of Hollywood's most popular movies. Mark was a loved member of the ‘Star Wars’ universe getting his start in 1983 in ‘Return of the Jedi’ and joined the horror community when he was the voice of many Gremlins in ‘Gremlins’ 1984," the caption reads.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, APRIL 3, 1978, 'STAR WARS' SNUBBED FOR BEST PICTURE OSCAR IN FAVOR OF 'ANNIE HALL'

It continued, "Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched."

"Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark was honored to be inducted into dozens of the local chapters of the Star Wars 501st Legions over the past several decades."

The statement concluded, "Mark leaves behind a wonderful family, close friends, and adoring fans around the world. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Salacious Crumb from Star Wars

One of Dodson's most famous characters is Salacious Crumb, the giggling right-hand puppet of Jabba the Hut in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." (Disney/Star Wars)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dodson was the voice of Salacious Crumb in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," a giggling puppet creature that sat alongside gangster Jabba the Hut in the film. That voice led to work in "Gremlins," where he voiced some of the Mogwai, the cute critters that turn creepy if you break their rules, and the "Star Wars" spin-off film, "Ewoks: The Battle for Endor."

The actor also provided voices for video games, including "Star Trek Online" and "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga."

A scene from Gremlins with the Gremlins singing Christmas carols

Dodson also voiced several of the Mogwai, aka Gremlins, in the hit movie "Gremlins." (Warner Bros.)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to TMZ via Dodson’s daughter, he died from a heart attack while in Evansville, Indiana, to attend a convention, Horror Con.

She reportedly told the outlet he flew into town for the event, went to his hotel and suffered a "massive heart attack" while sleeping.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TMZ reported that Dodson’s daughter said he "never ceased making me proud" and his legacy will continue through his family.

Trending