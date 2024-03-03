'Star Wars' and 'Gremlins' voice actor Mark Dodson dead at 64

Mark Dodson, known for voicing characters in "Star Wars" and "Gremlins," died Saturday at age 64.

Dodson’s representative, Peter DeLorme of Stellar Appearances, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

The agency shared a press release on their social media with a tribute to Dodson.

"Mark's career spanned more than four decades as a radio man, voice actor, producer and fan favorite of convention attendees across the world. Mark was best known for being the voice of some of movies most iconic characters in some of Hollywood's most popular movies. Mark was a loved member of the ‘Star Wars’ universe getting his start in 1983 in ‘Return of the Jedi’ and joined the horror community when he was the voice of many Gremlins in ‘Gremlins’ 1984," the caption reads.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, APRIL 3, 1978, 'STAR WARS' SNUBBED FOR BEST PICTURE OSCAR IN FAVOR OF 'ANNIE HALL'

It continued, "Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched."

"Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark was honored to be inducted into dozens of the local chapters of the Star Wars 501st Legions over the past several decades."

The statement concluded, "Mark leaves behind a wonderful family, close friends, and adoring fans around the world. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dodson was the voice of Salacious Crumb in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," a giggling puppet creature that sat alongside gangster Jabba the Hut in the film. That voice led to work in "Gremlins," where he voiced some of the Mogwai, the cute critters that turn creepy if you break their rules, and the "Star Wars" spin-off film, "Ewoks: The Battle for Endor."

The actor also provided voices for video games, including "Star Trek Online" and "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to TMZ via Dodson’s daughter, he died from a heart attack while in Evansville, Indiana, to attend a convention, Horror Con.

She reportedly told the outlet he flew into town for the event, went to his hotel and suffered a "massive heart attack" while sleeping.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TMZ reported that Dodson’s daughter said he "never ceased making me proud" and his legacy will continue through his family.