'Star Wars 9' teased by John Boyega with bloody on-set photo

Despite keeping an incredibly low-profile on social media, fans were gifted to a minor “Star Wars: Episode IV” tease by way of actor John Boyega’s Instagram in which he promised something “visually crazy!”

The actor, whose character was introduced as a defecting Stormtrooper in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” appeared in the fan-maligned “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and is poised to play a major part in “Episode IV,” which has yet to be given an official title. While very little is known about the project, which has reportedly been filming since Aug. 2018, Boyega gave diehard “Star Wars” fans their first look at what’s to come in a recent post on social media.

"Great working day on set!! The whole team pushed themselves today to achieve something visually crazy! I've had many moments of shock on set but not like today and I can't wait until you know why," he wrote Tuesday.

The caption came on a photo of his hands looking dirty, somewhat bruised and with specks of blood running down his thumb. It’s unclear if the injuries are real or some clever movie-magic. However, given the star’s caption about the crew pushing themselves, it seems he’s implying they’re real.

Unfortunately, the image of the star’s hands are all fans will get until filming on the project wraps, which according to ScreenRant is expected to happen in February 2019. After that, it will only be a matter of time before Disney and Lucasfilm start to tease out what to expect from the third and, presumably, final installment of what’s being called “The Skywalker Saga.”

Director J.J. Abrams commemorated the start of production on the third installment of the new trilogy in August by honoring the late Carrie Fisher.

The actress, who rose to fame playing Princess (and General) Leia in both the 1970s original films as well as the 2015 and 2017 sequels, died in 2016. As previously reported, Fisher was due to play a large role in the upcoming film, but will now have to appear by way of unseen footage from the previous movies following her death. It's unclear how the story will be affected by the change.

