'Spencer' movie finds its Prince Charles in actor Jack Farthing as filming shifts to the UK

"Spencer," the film starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has found its Prince Charles in British actor Jack Farthing.

The upcoming film takes place over the course of a single weekend in which the royal family celebrates the Christmas holiday at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. It covers the strife between Prince Charles and Diana that ultimately leads to the end of their marriage.

Diana divorced Charles in 1996 and he later married Camilla Parker-Bowles after Diana's death.

According to Deadline, the film tapped Farthing, best known for his role on the BBC One drama series "Poldark," to play the British royal in the film, which takes place in 1991. The film also tapped Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris for roles in the dramatized story about the end of Diana’s marriage.

While most of the production took place in Germany, production is reportedly heading to the U.K. to begin the final stretch of filming before "Spencer" wraps. As IndieWire notes, the roles of Diana and Charles have been a clear path to awards for stars like Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor who picked up Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year for their portrayal of the duo on Netflix’s "The Crown."

Stewart previously spoke out about playing the late mother of Prince Harry and Prince William during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in November.

"I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way, I was really young when she passed away," Stewart said at the time.

The star added that she was "protective" of Diana even though she was a child when she tragically died in 1997.

"I was really young, [I] didn’t know what was going on," she said. "It’s hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young."

She continued, "I mean, everyone’s perspective is different and there’s no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience."