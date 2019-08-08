Expand / Collapse search
'Southern Charm' star Kathryn Dennis' mom, Allison Calhoun Dennis, is dead at 58

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Allison Calhoun Dennis, the mother of "Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis, has died, Fox News has confirmed.

According to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, Allison died on Wednesday of natural causes following an extended illness. The office said she was 58.

“Their family requests privacy while they mourn with the sad loss,” a source close to the family told People magazine. “They’re very private people and they want their time to cope.”

Kathryn, 28, told People in April that she and her mother were "incredibly close."

"My mom’s my best friend," she said. "She stuck by me through so much. I don’t know what I would do without her."

"Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis, pictured here, is mourning the loss of her mom Allison, who died on Wednesday, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.

"Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis, pictured here, is mourning the loss of her mom Allison, who died on Wednesday, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kathryn also revealed that her mother was "sick for a year and a half and I was taking care of her."

"She’s since been living with me, essentially. It’s great to have her around, especially because she’s so good with the kids. She’s amazing. She’s the best mom I could ever hope for with everything."

Along with her daughter, Allison is survived by her husband, Luke Dennis, and a son, Luke Dennis Jr.

Fox News has reached out to Bravo for comment.