‘The Sopranos’ cast Halloween costume guide for your favorite fictitious mobster

Dressing up like a character from "The Sopranos" this Halloween will allow you to get creative with your fashion to create a recognizable costume echoing a signature look from the series.

"The Sopranos" aired for six seasons on HBO from 1999 until 2007, but its popularity did not end there. Thanks to streaming, the show can easily be watched again and again by fans, as well as new viewers.

The show follows a fictional mafia family, led by Tony Soprano, based in the state of New Jersey.

"The Sopranos" received a lot of high acclaim in the television sphere during its time on air, including five Golden Globes and 21 Emmy Awards.

There are so many characters from the show you can dress up as this Halloween. One way to do it is to collaborate with your significant other, to create a unique couple costume based on the show.

You can also get together with your friends to create a group costume, which again, will help others recognize who you all are dressed up as.

Below are just a few of the many characters you can choose to dress up as this Halloween, and tips for how to do so.

If you want to dress like Tony Soprano for Halloween, you have a few different directions you could take.

First off, you could go with the classic camp collar shirt. This is one of Tony's signature looks, so if you are dressing up solo, this is a good way to go in order to still be recognizable as the character.

You can pair this top with dress pants and add accessories like a gold pendant and a gold ring.

If you want to go down a different route, you could also recreate one of Tony's comfy robe looks.

To recreate this look, a natural colored robe and a pair of slippers will do the trick.

With the "mob wife" fashion aesthetic trending on TikTok, there is no better time to dress like one of the ladies of "The Sopranos" this Halloween.

If you want to dress like Carmela this Halloween, pull out your old matching tracksuit.

One popular one to choose is a pink tracksuit, with a white tank top underneath.

You could also go with a plain knit top with black dress pants to replicate a classic Carmela look.

Either way, the accessories are important when dressing like Carmela. Layered necklaces are a must, as well as a blonde wig. Additionally, if you want to really tackle the whole look, a French manicure is a good idea.

If you and your significant other dress like Tony and Carmela together, that will make you even more recognizable as the characters for Halloween.

Adriana La Cerva, the girlfriend-turned-fiancé of Christopher Moltisanti, has a bold style.

This Halloween, dressing in animal print is a great option, specifically tiger, leopard or zebra print.

Pair this with a pair of high-heeled shoes, large, gold hoop earrings and a French manicure for a final touch.

Dressing like Christopher Moltisanti makes for a comfortable Halloween look you can easily wear all night long.

Many of Christopher's looks include a tracksuit with a white tank underneath and a gold pendant revealed.

Alternatively, you could also go with a black leather jacket to mirror Moltisanti's fashion, as the character does opt for this style as well.

If you don't mind wearing a suit, you can dress like Silvio Dante for Halloween.

This character often wears suits with a colored shirt underneath.

This look can be accessorized with a gold watch as well as gold rings.

Dressing like Dr. Melfi is a unique addition to a "Sopranos" group costume.

If you dress like Dr. Melfi on your own, it may not be recognizable, but surrounded by others dressed in mafia fashion, it will be a lot more clear who you are.

Dr. Melfi is Tony's psychiatrist.

Dr. Melfi wears a roundup of fashionable pantsuits and dresses in the series.

For accessories, you need glasses and small earrings similar to the ones she often pairs with her business attire.