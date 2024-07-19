'Sopranos' star Drea de Matteo's 13-year-old son edits her OnlyFans photos

"Sopranos" alum Drea de Matteo has made a shocking revelation about her OnlyFans platform.

On an episode of the "Not Today, Pal" podcast that aired July 11, de Matteo told hosts Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler her 13-year-old son edits her photos for the platform.

While explaining to Iler and Sigler that she's incorporating girl-on-girl scenes on her platform, she apologized to both of her children, who were listening outside the room.

The "Sons of Anarchy" actress shares daughter Alabama, 16, and son Waylon "Blackjack," 13, with her ex, Shooter Jennings.

"Blackjack and Alabama. My kids are out there. I’m sorry, guys. I’m really sorry. But they know," she said.

Before allowing de Matteo to dive in, Iler said, "Before you start, your son was outside saying he edits your OnlyFans photos."

De Matteo replied, "Oh yeah. He’s like, ‘So, what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’"

"Yeah, so you don’t have to apologize to them, I don’t think," Iler responded.

De Matteo clarified that the new material she's planning on introducing to her OnlyFans platform is not something her children are used to seeing.

"No. But they don’t see the girl shots. But I do go over that with them before I ever put them out," she said. "I was like, ‘Are you OK with this?’ Because it’s like, if I were to do it in a movie, because I would make out with girls in movies all day long before I’d even make out with boys."

In September, de Matteo told Fox News Digital that her boyfriend, Robby Staebler of the band All Them Witches, and her children from her relationship with Jennings are supportive of her work on the site.

"My kids were the ones that were like, ‘Do it.’ She’ll [de Matteo’s daughter] edit the pictures, too, because they want certain things that we haven't been able to do. I used to have a lot of money. And then, all of a sudden, I went from being allowed to work to never being allowed to work again. I was never the kind of actor that took jobs just to stay in the business. I literally took jobs to feed my family," de Matteo said at the time.

"So, when people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, 'Damn straight, I hope you're never in the f---ing position I'm in. I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me."

She also revealed her kids have read the comments about her decision to join OnlyFans, which worried her at first.

"I know that my daughter read [an article] and read some of the hater comments. I sat down, and I go, ‘You know, mommy is not the things that they're trying to say.’ She's like, ‘We don’t even have to have this conversation.’ She schooled me," said de Matteo.

"But my kids are old enough now to read, and everything I do, I do for them. Everything I've given up, I've given up for them. I mean, any sacrifice I made was for them. So, they're going to go ahead and read this stuff and have a different image of me because of what people are saying because God knows how suggestive this society has become."