Halloween costumes to help you stand out in 2024

Are you looking to get a jumpstart on Halloween? Now is a great time to put together your costume, but if you are having a hard time deciding, we can help. This year, the hottest costumes will focus on blockbuster movie characters and favorite children's animation characters. Some of the trending Halloween costumes for 2024 include Bluey, Beetlejuice, Deadpool, and Wolverine costumes.

Vampire costumes are always popular, as are traditional Halloween characters like fairies and ghosts. We've rounded up 10 of the trendiest Halloween costumes on the internet to help you stand out in 2024. You can find hundreds of costumes – ranging from the most popular characters from the latest hit movies, TV series and video games on sale right now.

Trending adult Halloween costumes

Trending children's costumes

The Disney hit Moana is back for round two in November, so be prepared to learn a new list of sing-a-longs. This makes this Maui-inspired costume a great selection for this Halloween.

The Beetlejuice remake hits the screen in September, so movie-inspired costumes are expected to trend this Halloween. Try on this Beetlejuice deluxe costume for a shout-out to this classic. The set features a white and black vertically striped costume, a long-sleeve jacket, matching striped pants, a white shirt, and a black necktie. You can also buy this costume at Kohl's.

The Deadpool/Wolverine summer blockbuster makes this Marvel deluxe adult Deadpool Costume hot for the scare season. This full-bodied jumpsuit is stuffed with polyfill on the arms, body, legs and shoe spats. It also features the Deadpool symbol on its printed design and includes a fabric mask to keep your identity secret.

Fans of the quirky, goth Beetlejuice character Lydia Deetz can be her this Halloween with this costume pick. The red wedding dress Lydia Costume is instantly recognizable to fans. For a more elaborate take on Lydia's wedding dress, buy this costume set from Halloween Costumes. The floor-length gown has layers and layers of deep red tulle, along with polka dot tiers that fall down the full skirt.

Hippie costumes are a classic staple at any Halloween party. This hippie costume set comes with a far-out dress, socks, and a fringe-design headband. It also includes an accessories set with peace sign earrings, a peace sign necklace, a flower headband, a flower dress, and ankle socks with tassels. This hippie costume set from Halloween Costumes has a top and elastic waist-flared pants.

You can't go wrong with this fairy chiffon vintage dress. Use it to dress up as a fairy or a gothic vampire during Halloween. It is also a great dress for Renaissance fairs. You can also buy this dress at Walmart.

This hooded robe dress gives off major vampire vibes for a classic Halloween look. The robe features flared sleeves, an attached hood, and lace-up ties. Buy the same look at Halloween Costumes.

Your toddler will love trick-or-treating in this Bluey costume. This super cute costume includes a detachable tail and a soft character headpiece with felt ears. Any Bluey lover will have a blast in this costume this Halloween! You can buy the same look at the Disney Store.

Marvel fans will love this Wolverine-inspired cosplay costume, complete with an iconic mask and plastic "Wolverine" claws. You can also buy a similar look at Spirit Halloween.

Your child can dress up as their favorite character from Disney's Inside Out, Joy! Complete costume includes a movie-look yellow dress with blue flower accents and a blue pixie cut character wig. Buy the look on Walmart.

Your child will look adorable as one of the little yellow pill-shaped Minions. This Minion costume features faux denim overalls and an attached long-sleeve shirt. It also includes a hood and goggles to complete the look. You can buy a similar look at Spirit Halloween.

Your child can transform into the superhero Ladybug with this costume. The costume features Ladybug's signature red and black jumpsuit and comes with an eye mask and blue wig. Team up with Cat Noir to save the day in this official Ladybug costume this Halloween! Buy Ladybug's superhero partner, Cat Noir, for $42.98 at Walmart. The costume includes a black jumpsuit, a belt with an attached tail, and a pair of gloves.

This girl's vampire costume includes a long dress featuring a stand-up collar, dramatic flared sleeves, and lace-up decoration on the bodice. It also comes with a necklace with an attached cameo. Buy the vampire look for boys for $23.60 at Walmart. This look comes with a black cape featuring a stand-up collar that ties around the neck with an attached bow tie, front vest, vampire medallion, red cummerbund, and white gloves.