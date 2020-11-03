Sophia Loren, 86, reveals her biggest regret: 'That was the dream of my life'

At age 86, Sophia Loren has one regret in life.

The Italian actress, who successfully made her mark during Hollywood’s golden era, is set to star in the upcoming Netflix feature film “The Life Ahead.” As she gears up for her movie comeback, the star is reflecting on her decadeslong career.

And despite all the success Loren has achieved over the years as a sought-after leading lady, she does have one personal regret in life.

“It’s very hard to say you have no regrets,” Loren told Radio Times magazine, as quoted by U.K.’s The Guardian on Tuesday.

SOPHIA LOREN, 86, REVEALS THE REASON SHE CAME OUT OF RETIREMENT

“In life, you always go through so many experiences, but I have always tried to live with no regrets,” she continued. “I think I’ve reached a peaceful life. I have everything I ever wanted, which is a wonderful family with beautiful children and beautiful grandchildren. The only thing I regret a little is that I never got married in a white dress. That was the dream of my life, which is still inside me.”

Loren married film producer Carlo Ponti, who was 22 years her senior, in 1966. They remained together until his death in 2007. He was 94.

According to the outlet, Loren has no regrets about choosing Ponti over her co-star Cary Grant. The two starred together in 1957’s “The Pride and the Passion,” her first American film. Loren was 23 while shooting the film and 30 years younger than Grant.

In her 2014 memoir, Loren detailed how Grant tirelessly pursued her despite the fact he was married to his third wife. At the time, Loren was about to marry Ponti.

SOPHIA LOREN ON RETURNING TO ACTING AFTER A LONG HIATUS: ‘I WANTED TO BE INSPIRED AND CHALLENGED’

It was previously reported that Grant proposed to Loren while on set. However, she insisted that never happened.

“Cary Grant was a very handsome man and a wonderful actor, but he didn’t propose,” she told the outlet.

Grant passed away in 1986 at age 82.

In 2019, Loren told Fox News the secret behind her lasting marriage to Ponti.

SOPHIA LOREN RECALLS STRIPTEASE SCENE FROM ‘YESTERDAY, TODAY AND TOMORROW'

“My only marriage,” the Oscar-winner said at the time. “I married once in life, and that was a wonderful marriage. It was a marriage of love. It was a wonderful moment in my life. We have two beautiful children, and my family is always with me, always around me… I never forget.”

Loren also revealed what has been inspiring her.

“Life,” she explained. “Because I find if you don’t take the opportunity to do things at the right time, what are you waiting for?… And my family inspires me. I have two beautiful children and they gave me children. So for me, I’m always surrounded by a great, great love every day. I think every day is an opportunity for life, to do something you want to do. That inspires me… You just love yourself and you love what you do.”

"The Life Ahead" premieres Nov. 13 on Netflix.