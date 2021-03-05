Sofia Vergara sizzles in throwback bikini photo

Sofia Vergara is continuing to share more throwback snapshots.

The "Modern Family" alum, 48, shared a carousel of throwbacks on Instagram that left fans in awe on Thursday.

The first picture in the set sees the actress rocking a string bikini adorned with flower embelishments. She paired her look with an assortment of necklaces.

"#tbt Los Angeles 2000’s," Vergara captioned the photo with a collection of cactus emojis.

SOFIA VERGARA POSTS BEHIND-THE-SCENES PICS FROM STEAMY 2015 VANITY FAIR PHOTO SHOOT

The second picture in the post sees a close-up of Vergara -- wearing an opulent necklace and a pink multi-colored top -- as she poses for the camera.

Vergara's post was well-received among the star’s 21.1 million followers, receiving over 400,000 likes in the process.

SOFIA VERGARA, JOE MANGANIELLO CELEBRATE THEIR 6-YEAR DATING ANNIVERSARY

"You’re so pretty," one user wrote. "You are full of class," said another.

"You still look the same!" one commenter mentioned, noting Vergara’s ageless glow.

Vergara is no stranger to strutting her stuff online. Last week, Vergara shared a stunning bikini throwback from the ‘90s that also took her fans by storm.

In the snapshot, Vergara -- rocking a tiny black string bikini -- is seen looking fierce as she soaks in the crystal blue waters of Miami and poses for the camera.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"#tbt Miami #the 90's," she captioned the snapshot along with palm tree and sun emojis.

Social media posts aside, on Tuesday, a judge ruled in favor of Vergara regarding custody rights of frozen pre-embryos against her ex, Nick Loeb.

The pre-embryos were created while the two actors were together, and a custody battle ensued since their split. Vergara filed legal documents in 2017 hoping to block Loeb, 45, from being able to use the embryos without her consent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles court granted the "Modern Family" alum a Permanent Injunction, blocking Loeb from creating "a child without the explicit written permission of the other person," according to court docs obtained by People magazine.

Vergara is now married to actor Joe Manganiello, whom she wed in late 2015. She has a 28-year-old son, Manolo, from a previous relationship.