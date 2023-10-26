Sofia Vergara rocks bodysuits; Mariah Carey wears little black dress proving age is just a number: PHOTOS

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to promote her latest collaboration with Walmart.

The "Modern Family" alum posted a series of photos of herself dressed in the bodysuit from her latest line with the big box store in three different colors.

The 51-year-old actress initially launched Sofia Jeans, a size inclusive and affordable denim brand, in February 2023.

Vergara's famous friends were quick to comment on the social media post in support of her latest business venture, with Nicole Scherzinger commenting, "someone lift my jaw off the floor," and Sharon Stone writing, "I want them all."

Shania Twain

Shania Twain rocked the stage this week while performing in Toronto during her "Queen of Me" world tour and wasn't afraid to show some skin.

The 58-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer performed wearing fishnet leggings, black high-waisted underwear, a camouflage print jacket with sheet black sleeves left unbuttoned.

She also sported gold jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces and chains.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey stunned in a black dress while enjoying a night out at a restaurant in West Hollywood over the weekend.

The 54-year-old "Always Be My Baby" singer put her take on the classic little black dress. Her version featured glittery sheer paneling on the left side and on the lower half of the dress.

She paired the spaghetti-strapped dress with diamond jewelry, including a necklace, rings and bracelets, and wore her hair down.

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra got into the Halloween spirit by visiting Knott's Scary Farm with some friends.

The 51-year-old actress and model posted a series of photos and videos of herself walking through scary mazes and posing with some of the monsters found throughout the park. In the snapshots, Electra is wearing a cropped black mini sweater over a fishnet top and a black skirt over fishnet leggings.

In one of the photos, the monsters are holding a pair of scissors, posing as if they are about to chop off one of Electra's pigtails.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum recently stopped by "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." The supermodel, 50, wore a black strapless mini dress for her appearance on the talk show.

"I feel like clothes always underline our personality and who we are, and we want to be that day," Klum told Yahoo Canada in July 2021 of her fashion choices. "So, I don't really have one style. ... It's eclectic, and it's kind of fun. … I like to have fun with patterns with prints. I don't like to be somber. I like to have fun with fashion."