Sofia Vergara is 'trying to have fun' amid divorce from Joe Manganiello: 'I've been lucky'

'America's Got Talent' judge Sofia Vergara's husband Joe Manganiello filed for divorce on July 19

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Howie Mandel shares Sofia Vergara's reaction to his joke about her relationship status Video

Howie Mandel shares Sofia Vergara's reaction to his joke about her relationship status

On the 'America's Got Talent' red carpet, Howie Mandel told Fox News Digital that his joke about Sofia Vergara's single status came at the right time, and shared how the former 'Modern Family' star reacted.

Sofia Vergara gave fans insight into her single life as she moves on from her marriage with Joe Manganiello.

Vergara admitted she's been "trying to have fun" and has been invited to many events, including the Beyoncé concert and Taylor Swift's tour, with her celebrity friends.

"I've been lucky!" the "America's Got Talent" judge told Entertainment Tonight when asked about her recent adventures. "People have been inviting me out, you know, trying to have fun. So I've been going everywhere they invite me."

Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara on July 19.

SOFIA VERGARA ASKS COURT TO UPHOLD PRENUP WITH JOE MANGANIELLO IN NEW DIVORCE FILING

Sofia Vergara on the red carpet in a strapless blue dress

Sofia Vergara is "trying to have fun" as she moves on from her marriage with Joe Manganiello. (Getty Images)

Vegara responded to her estranged husband's divorce filing requesting the court uphold the couple's premarital agreement in documents filed on July 26 and obtained by Fox News Digital. The date of separation was listed as July 2.

The "Modern Family" star also asked that the court confirm "miscellaneous jewelry, artwork and other personal effects" plus her "earnings and accumulations" from before and during the marriage, as well as from before and after the date of separation, will remain hers.

Sofia Vergara in a checkered low cut top on the carpet

Sofia Vergara responded to her estranged husband's divorce filing on July 26. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Vergara and Manganiello first met at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014. The "Hot Pursuit" star attended the event with her then-fiance, Nick Loeb.

Vergara and Manganiello were married for seven years and first announced their divorce in a joint statement. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the two shared with Page Six. 

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Joe Manganiello in a navy suit and black shirt poses with Sofia Vergara on the carpet

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced they were divorcing in July 2023. (Robin L Marshall/WireImage/Getty Images)

Both Vergara and Joe Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reasoning for the divorce.

After Vergara and Manganiello's split was announced, a source told People magazine the couple "always put on a good front publicly," but weathered through "ups and downs for a long time."

"They'd be fighting or bickering, but then plaster on smiles when others were looking," the insider said.

An additional source added, "Their physical attraction to each other only carried their marriage that far," the source explained. "On a day-to-day basis, there are so many other things that need to work. There were several things that didn't work."

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello walk red carpet together at Oscars party

Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from ex Sofia Vergara in July after 7 years of marriage. (Presley Ann)

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

