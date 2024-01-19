Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Snoop Dogg's daughter suffers 'severe' stroke; Penélope Cruz fears her kids will be 'manipulated'

Prince William faces ‘emotional stress' as Kate Middleton, King Charles reveal medical procedures

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
snoop dogg_penelope cruz

Snoop Dogg's daughter suffers 'severe' stroke; Penélope Cruz fears her kids will be 'manipulated.' (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘BREAKING DOWN’ - Snoop Dogg's daughter suffers 'severe' stroke. Continue reading here…

'CRUEL EXPERIMENT' - Oscar-winning actress Penélope Cruz won't let her kids have phones or social media. Continue reading here…

‘EMOTIONAL STRESS’ - Prince William faces challenges as Kate Middleton and King Charles reveal medical procedures. Continue reading here…

Prince William

Prince William faces challenges as Kate Middleton and King Charles reveal medical procedures. (Prince William)

‘SIMPLE RULES’ - Kaley Cuoco admits to letting her 10-month-old baby watch TV. Continue reading here…

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco admits to letting her 10-month-old baby watch TV.  (Getty Images)

'LIVING LEGEND' BACKLASH - Prince Harry’s latest honor was called ‘bizarre’ and 'peculiar’ by insiders. Continue reading here…

RELUCTANT RETURN - Richard Simmons is back in the spotlight after an unauthorized biopic. Continue reading here…

DEEP DIVE - Oscar nominee Clive Owen ‘kinda drowned’ channeling Humphrey Bogart for a new role. Continue reading here…

ARTIFICIAL HOST - Black Eyed Peas star teams with a bot to co-host a radio show. Continue reading here…

‘ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS’ - Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs drops lawsuit against Ciroc vodka parent company after accusing them of racism. Continue reading here…


'DON'T REGRET IT' - Sharon Osbourne opens up about her experience taking Ozempic. Continue reading here…

Sharon Osbourne side by side - she looks very thin in a white blazer split she looks healthy in a patterned jacket

Sharon Osbourne says she lost more than 40 pounds using the drug Ozempic. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending