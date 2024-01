Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Prince Harry is being crowned a living legend of aviation, and the honor is already raising eyebrows among several royal watchers.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex will be among four people inducted into the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills.

The ceremony, hosted by John Travolta, aims to honor "those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace."

The younger son of King Charles III was a helicopter pilot during his military service in the British Army. He trained on missions in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. He also flew combat missions in Afghanistan.

Several royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital described the induction as "bizarre" and "ridiculous." They pointed out that, in recent years, the 39-year-old has made a name for himself by airing his grievances, not for his aviation achievements.

"It’s like one small step for the man, but one giant leap for his brand," said Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British broadcaster and royal commentator. "As he and his wife became less and less interesting to the wider world, fading into the realm of yesterday’s news, the increasingly bizarre awards and accolades, which just seem to fall their way, get more and more peculiar.

"Who even thinks of him as an aviator anyway?" Sacerdoti added. "It’s hardly the first word that comes to mind when we think about him. It’s not even in the top 10 words. Yes, he’s a pilot, and he did fly in the British Army, but that’s hardly a significant contribution to the aerospace industry. It makes you wonder how far more accomplished military pilots must feel. Were he not related to the king and famous for attacking the royal family and Britain, it’s hard to think he would be given this honor."

Harry was awarded his Flying Wings in 2010 after completing an eight-month army pilot course with the Army Aviation Center, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the father of two learned to fly the Firefly fixed-wing aircraft and the Squirrel helicopter, accumulating 220 flying hours.

The outlet also shared that Harry spent nearly four years in training and operational service with the Apache Force during his time with the Army Air Corps. He won the prize for best co-pilot gunner during training. He became a fully operational Apache pilot in 2012.

"While Prince Harry did serve bravely and courageously … it doesn’t make him a ‘living legend’ of aviation," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Objectively, it raises two important questions. By what criteria did he distinguish himself from any others who served in a similar capacity? And what were his significant contributions to aviation and aerospace that others didn’t contribute, too?

"My prediction is that this might well give great fodder to ‘South Park’ for another skit," she added.

In 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals and moved to California. At the time, they alleged palace officials were insensitive to Markle’s mental health struggles as she attempted to navigate royal life. The couple also claimed the duchess faced racist attitudes from the U.K. press, which contributed to their decision to leave the country.

Following their departure, the couple aired their complaints about life as royals. In 2021, they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that was viewed by 50 million people globally. After releasing a six-part docuseries on Netflix in 2022, Harry’s memoir "Spare" hit bookshelves in 2023, quickly becoming a bestseller.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital the award is just one of many for the couple to add to their growing mantle in California.

"My late father was a decorated career naval aviator who survived being shot down over Manilla Bay during WWII," he explained. "He went on to be a flight instructor and helicopter test pilot.

"I am impressed by the courage and immense skill it took for Harry to fly combat missions, but does that make him any more deserving than hundreds of other pilots who risked their lives? Of course, Harry has made a huge contribution with his Invictus Games and deserves huge credit for that. But a ‘living legend of aviation?’ That seems a bit much."

While Harry’s older brother, Prince William, worked as an air ambulance pilot, Andersen pointed out that comparing the two brothers is "unfair."

"As heir to the throne, William wasn’t permitted to take too many chances," said Andersen. "William never saw the kind of fierce action his brother did, as much as he would have liked to."

William worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance in 2015 and was involved with all aspects as a pilot, including medical operations. He left the role in 2017 to focus on royal duties. The father of three previously served as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot.

A source alleged to the U.K.’s Mirror that Travolta was the "driving force" behind Harry being honored. The 69-year-old, who has been a licensed pilot since he was 22 years old, reportedly maintains a "strong emotional link and connection" to Harry through his friendship with his late mother, Princess Diana, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for the actor didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"The fact that John Travolta is hosting the ceremony — and in Beverly Hills no less — just screams more glitz and glamour at a time when Harry and Meghan could perhaps tone it down a bit," Andersen said. "It won’t go over well in the U.K."

But not everyone is outraged over Harry’s latest achievement. Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital the ceremony is also praising Harry as the creator of the Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style sporting competition for wounded service personnel and veterans.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans. The next edition of the Invictus Games is slated for 2025 in Canada.

"Prince Harry risked his own life many times as a helicopter pilot … flying into fire-powered environments to rescue injured personnel," said Pelham Turner. "Thus, any recognition is much deserved as he made sure that he was treated as a soldier, not Prince Harry. He had the total respect of his colleagues.

"But now, in 2024, I hope Harry will further his career and mission, supporting injured military personnel," he shared. "And, hopefully, he will rekindle his relationship with the rest of the royal family. He could be a tremendous asset, as can Meghan, if the royal family becomes leaders of modern British values once more.

"Harry and Meghan are deeply involved in a wide range of important causes, and they are pursuing plenty of business opportunities. But the sobering fact is that with every passing day, it gets easier for Charles and the rest of the royal family to do without them."

The ceremony happens just days after the palace has been rocked by health woes.

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton, who turned 42 earlier this month, underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic. The Princess of Wales is postponing all public duties until after Easter.

Moments after the announcement, Buckingham Palace revealed the king is seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate. They noted that the 75-year-old’s public engagements "will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

It’s unusual for the royal family to release back-to-back health updates. However, it’s believed the announcements are intended to avoid speculation if events featuring the king or the princess are postponed or canceled over the coming weeks.

Buckingham Palace also explained that the king announced his surgery in hopes it will encourage other men to have their prostates checked as a preventative measure.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.