In Court

Smokey Robinson slams sexual assault lawsuit as he firmly denies allegations

Robinson's lawyer shared in a statement on the singer's behalf that the allegations are 'vile' and 'false'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Smokey Robinson on retirement and his musical impact Video

Smokey Robinson on retirement and his musical impact

Smokey Robinson was honored at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event alongside Berry Gordy. He talked about the impact they have had on the industry and his future plans to retire.

Smokey Robinson is firmly denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.

Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, released a statement on behalf of his client, to Fox News Digital, suggesting that the claims are a tactic to extort money from the Motown legend, as he pointed to inconsistencies and questionable timelines in the plaintiffs' accounts.

Robinson's wife of 25 years, Frances, was also accused of perpetuating a "hostile work environment."

SMOKEY ROBINSON ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT BY FORMER HOUSEKEEPERS IN $50M LAWSUIT

Smokey Robinson wears maroon suit on stage

Smokey Robinson, legendary Motown singer, faces serious allegations as four former housekeepers sue him for $50 million, claiming sexual assault. (Lester Cohen)

"We are responding on behalf of our clients Smokey and Frances Robinson. We will have more to say in the coming days as we make our legal response, and in time Mr. Robinson will respond in his own words," Frost explained.

"As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon--$50 million dollars, to be exact."

Robinson, 85, was accused of sexual misconduct and false imprisonment Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by four anonymous former employees, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Singer Smokey Robinson wears black tuxedo

Four former employees filed a $50 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against Smokey Robinson. (Michael Buckner)

Frost’s statement continued, "Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of [Tuesday's] news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson."

Robinson is accused of harassing and assaulting his former housekeepers who worked at his Chatsworth home between 2006 and 2024, according to the suit. 

Frost concluded his statement with his legal team’s next moves, which will include a formal request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Smokey Robinson in a sparkly black suit jacket and black pants and shirt smiles on the red carpet next to wife Frances Robinson in a rose-gold sparkly dress

Smokey Robinson's second wife, Frances Robinson, was also accused in the lawsuit. (Frazer Harrison)

"We will also be asking the Court to address that in their statements to the press about Mr. Robinson, the plaintiff’s attorneys have reached beyond the bounds of liberties that even lawyers are typically allowed in this context," the statement read.

"We will have more to say on this matter, as we fiercely defend our clients against these false allegations and work to protect their good names."

In addition to the allegations against Robinson, his wife Frances has been under fire for allegedly perpetuating a toxic work environment. 

Motown legend Smokey Robinson smiling on the carpet at the American Music Awards in 2022

Smokey Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, has suggested that the claims are a tactic to extort money from the Motown legend. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

JAY-Z ACCUSER HEARD ON TAPE ADMITTING SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATIONS WERE FALSE: LAWYER

The accusers claimed Frances "failed to take the appropriate corrective action to prevent Defendant Smokey Robinson’s deviant misconduct" despite having "full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct, having settled cases with other women that suffered and experienced similar sexual assaults perpetuated by him."

According to the lawsuit, one of the four accusers, Jane Doe 1 worked for the Motown legend from January 2023 through February 2024 but was forced to resign due to Robinson's "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment against her."

Smokey Robinson performing in 1980

Smokey Robinson performs live circa 1980. (Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

She claimed Robinson sexually assaulted her "at least 7 times" while she was employed by the family. She was unwilling to report the incidents due to "her fear of losing her livelihood, familial reprisal, public embarrassment, shame… the possible adverse effect on her immigration status…"

"Plaintiffs were severely harmed and humiliated by Defendant Smokey Robinson’s conduct," the women claimed in their lawsuit. 

In addition to sexual battery and assault, the four women sued for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gender violence and a number of labor code violations.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending