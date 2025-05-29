Smokey Robinson hits back with $500M lawsuit against sexual assault accusers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Smokey Robinson has filed a $500 million cross-complaint against four anonymous former employees who accused him of sexual assault, sexual misconduct and false imprisonment in a $50 million lawsuit they filed earlier this month.

In court documents filed Wednesday in LA Superior Court and obtained by Fox News Digital, the 85-year-old singer and his wife Frances sued the four Jane Does and their legal representatives for slander, financial elder abuse, intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, civil conspiracy and other claims.

The lawsuit alleges that the accusations made by women against Robinson were "fabricated in support of their extortionate scheme." The documents further stated that "Mr. and Ms. Robinson did not view, or treat, people in their employ as just employees. They treated them as extended family."

SMOKEY ROBINSON ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT BY FORMER HOUSEKEEPERS IN $50M LAWSUIT

According to the cross-complaint, the Robinsons had vacationed with the accusers, exchanged gifts and celebrated holidays and birthdays together. The lawsuit stated that "Plaintiffs asked for and accepted help from the Robinsons, including several thousands of dollars, monetary support for members of at least one Plaintiff’s family, clothes, dental surgery, and even a car."

The documents claimed that the accusers had asked for and received concert tickets to the Motown legend's concerts for themselves and their families. The lawsuit included displays of text messages that were allegedly sent by the accusers to the Robinsons. The texts featured birthday wishes, expressions of love and an invitation to a son's graduation.

"The Robinsons did not abuse, harm, or take advantage of Plaintiffs; they treated Plaintiffs with the utmost kindness and generosity," the lawsuit stated. "Unfortunately, the depths of Plaintiffs’ avarice and greed knows no bounds."

The lawsuit alleges that the accusers, with the assistance of their law firm Harris & Hayden, had initially sought $100 million from the Robinsons prior to filing their lawsuit. After the accusers' demands were not met, they filed the lawsuit and "created a media circus and made a public spectacle of themselves," the lawsuit stated.

The documents referenced a press conference that was given by the accusers' attorneys on May 6 and attended by three of the four Jane Does.

"With the assistance of their legal counsel, they paraded themselves in front of the media, wearing sunglasses and face masks for full dramatic effect," the lawsuit read. "Their counsel, John Harris, with no firsthand knowledge and without reference to the Complaint they had filed, went on to claim publicly that Mr. Robinson was a 'serial and sick rapist' and a 'serial assaulter.'"

"Plaintiffs are hiding their identities, hoping to convince the general public of a half story," the lawsuit alleged.

The Robinsons' team claimed that one accuser "took Ms. Robinson’s cell phone and deleted all their text exchanges, photos, and identifying information."

The lawsuit also suggested that the accusers could have potentially stolen from the musician and his wife during their employment.

"Doe Plaintiffs had the ideal access to take advantage of the Robinsons," the documents read. "As a result of their roles as household staff, they had particular knowledge of where the Robinsons’ valuables were kept, including a hidden safe and gold Krugerrands. That safe and the valuables it contained and several gold Kruggerands were later stolen by someone who knew precisely where they were located. The Robinsons reported the theft to the police."

Additionally, the Robinsons' lawyers state that Frances had discovered that she was missing financial records, including bank statements, and noted "at least one Plaintiff had access to and knew exactly where these records were kept."

The cross-complaint argued that the accusers "said nothing about the Robinsons that would suggest any abuse or harm."

"At least one Plaintiff left the employment of the Robinsons and returned, undercutting their claims that Plaintiffs were too afraid to report any alleged abuse," the documents stated.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In addition to the cross complaint, the Robinsons' lawyers filed a separate motion on Wednesday to have the accusers' lawsuit dismissed, arguing that it violated the California Code of Civic Procedure because it was filed under fictitious names.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the accusers' attorneys at Harris & Hayden of Los Angeles for comment.

In the lawsuit against Robison, which was filed on May 6, the accusers identified themselves as four former housekeepers who worked at his Chatsworth home between 2006 and 2024. The women alleged that the singer repeatedly assaulted and raped them during their employment.

Frances, Robinson's wife of 25 years , was also accused of perpetuating a "hostile work environment."

The accusers claimed Frances "failed to take the appropriate corrective action to prevent Defendant Smokey Robinson’s deviant misconduct" despite having "full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct, having settled cases with other women that suffered and experienced similar sexual assaults perpetuated by him."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jane Doe 1 worked for the singer from January 2023 through February 2024 but was forced to resign due to his "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment against her," the suit states.

She claimed Robinson sexually assaulted her "at least 7 times" while she was employed by the family. She was unwilling to report the incidents due to "her fear of losing her livelihood, familial reprisal, public embarrassment, shame and humiliation to her and her family, the possible adverse effect on her immigration status, as well as being threatened and intimidated by Defendant Smokey Robinson’s well-recognized celebrity status and his influential friends and associates," documents stated.

Jane Doe 2 (JD2) claimed sexual assaults began in 2016 when the "Tracks of My Tears" singer would send text messages for JD2 to meet him in areas of the Chatsworth home where closed-circuit cameras were not located. Upon arrival, she claimed he would "proceed to rape her."

JD2 also claimed Robinson assaulted her at least 23 times and would "threaten her that if she refused to have sex with him, he would make Defendant Frances Robinson be ‘mean’ to her," the lawsuit states.

Jane Doe 3 (JD3) alleged Robinson repeatedly raped her during "most of her entire employment with Defendants," which began in February 2012 and ended with her forced resignation in April 2024.

She claimed Robinson "repeatedly raped" her at least 20 times, and, on one occasion, when she resisted his advances, Robinson allegedly offered JD3 "$500 to allow him to orally copulate her, an offer she refused," according to documents.

Jane Doe 4 worked as a housekeeper and served as Frances' personal assistant, cook and hairdresser, beginning in October 2006. She claimed Smokey first sexually assaulted her the following year at his Las Vegas home.

In addition to sexual battery and assault, the four women sued for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gender violence and a number of labor code violations.

On May 15, a representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that it had opened an investigation into the allegations against Robinson. No charges have yet been filed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.