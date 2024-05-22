Singer Kelly Rowland flips out on security guard while walking red carpet

Kelly Rowland has no problem speaking her mind.

While attending the premiere of "Marcello Mio" at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, the Destiny's Child alum seemingly went off on a security guard while walking the red carpet.

In a series of photos, a glamorous Rowland is seen posing and waving to fans while on the carpet. However, things took a turn as the singer and actress made her way up the stairs with the help of a female security guard leading the way.

Rowland is seen pointing a finger close to the security guard's face while passionately saying what's on her mind.

KELLY ROWLAND STAYS GROUNDED USING THE 3 ‘F’S': ‘FAITH, FAMILY AND BEING GRATEFUL FOR FANS’

According to the Daily Mail, Rowland became agitated after the security guard became too "aggressive" toward her.

"The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it," an insider told the outlet. "By the time [Rowland] got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rowland apparently "wanted to set a clear boundary" with the security staffer, the source claimed to the outlet. "She doesn’t care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself. She isn’t fake."

Representatives for Rowland and the Cannes Film Festival did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The interaction comes months after Rowland allegedly walked off the "Today" set due to issues with her dressing room.

"Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Hoda Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour," a source familiar with the situation told Page Six at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In response, Rowland's representative told "Entertainment Tonight": "After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent."

Coincidentally, in 2020, Rowland shared her thoughts on cancel culture.

"In this 'cancel culture' we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me, And I'm sure he could've many-a-times!" she stated on Instagram at the time.

Rowland then urged her social media followers to try and not pass judgment.

"Let us TRY to remember NOT to judge others," she said. "We HONESTLY don't have the space nor authority too! Let us remember to lead With love & kindness, the world has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it!"

She concluded her post with the hashtag: "STOP TRYIN [SIC] TO BE GOD."