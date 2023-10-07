Singer Jason Derulo denies sexual harassment claims: 'completely false and hurtful'

Singer Jason Derulo denied sexual harassment claims filed against him in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.

Derulo, 34, broke his silence Friday as an aspiring singer alleged that she had been pressured to have sex with him and then fired when she refused.

"I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful," the R&B star shared in an Instagram video, not directly naming the woman suing him.

SINGER JASON DERULO LIVED IN EXTREME POVERTY, DRANK SUGAR WATER TO STAVE OFF HUNGER BEFORE ACHIEVING FAME

"I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless."

Fox News Digital obtained the lawsuit that was filed by 25-year-old aspiring singer Emaza Gibson.

"This explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success was reinforced through DERULO’s subsequent behavior," which included aggression, yelling, and a lack of professional opportunities after Gibson rejected his advances, the lawsuit argued.

Gibson additionally alleged that the "Glad U Came" singer told her she "would be required to partake in ‘goatskin and fish scales’" to find success in the music industry. The lawsuit explained that as "a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals."

JASON DERULO DISHES ON BALANCING FAME, BUSINESS AND SOCIAL MEDIA: 'I'M JUST CONTINUING TO DOMINATE'

On September 6, 2022, Gibson claimed that she had informed that her employment with Atlantic and Future was being terminated. She allegedly attempted to take her case to Atlantic executives and to the company’s human resources department, but no one ever addressed "Derulo’s sexually, emotionally and physically inappropriate behavior," according to the complaint.

As a result of this "hideous and illegal treatment," Gibson claimed she suffered from breakdowns, weight loss and feelings of betrayal and deception, and had to seek mental health treatment where she was diagnosed with, among other things, post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gibson is seeking an unspecified amount in damages to cover unpaid wages, loss of earnings, emotional distress, medical expenses and legal fees. She also is demanding a trial by jury, according to court documents.

SINGER JASON DERULO SLAMS AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR ALLEGED 'RACIAL DISCRIMINATION'

Ron Zambrano, Gibson’s attorney, responded to Derulo’s comments in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"If Derulo truly remained supportive of anyone following their dreams, he would acknowledge the pain and suffering he caused Emaza and aim to be a better person. He should be offended by these allegations, as should everyone, including his fans," the statement read

"Emaza is certainly offended by his dismissive attitude. The entire music industry is due for a #MeToo movement. This sort of conduct is pervasive but it takes brave people like Emaza to come out of the shadows and share their stories to finally bring an end to this shameful behavior."

Representatives for Derulo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.